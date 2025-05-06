India Launches Precision Strikes on Terror Bases in PoK, Tensions Rise Along Border

India has reportedly carried out a series of precision strikes on terror hubs located across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), hitting key locations in Muridke, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bahawalpur. The strikes were aimed at dismantling infrastructure reportedly used by terror groups to operate and train militants.

According to a statement released by the government on Wednesday, the Indian military began “Operation Sindoor,” striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement also said that no military installations in Pakistan had been attacked.

No Airspace Breach, Say Sources

According to official sources familiar with the operation, the attacks were conducted using air-to-surface missiles, with Indian aircraft not crossing into Pakistani airspace. The method suggests a highly coordinated effort, designed to hit targets with precision while avoiding escalation in the form of direct airspace violations.

The choice of targets points to long-known hotspots. Muridke, for instance, has been linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base of operations, while Kotli and Muzaffarabad have been repeatedly flagged in intelligence reports as training and logistical hubs for terror outfits. Bahawalpur has also been associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed.

High Alert in Srinagar, Signs of Military Readiness

Following the strikes, there’s been a noticeable uptick in air traffic around Srinagar, which lies close to the Line of Control (LoC). While there is no official confirmation, the increased activity suggests that Indian defense forces are maintaining a heightened state of alert in case of any retaliatory moves or further developments along the border.

Tensions in the region are already sensitive, and such operations often lead to sharp reactions from the other side. At the moment, both India and Pakistan are closely monitoring the situation, with diplomatic and military channels likely being used behind the scenes.

Why These Areas Matter

Each of the areas hit in the reported strikes holds significance in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism:

Muridke : Alleged headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Kotli and Muzaffarabad : Known for training camps and infiltration routes across the LoC.

Bahawalpur: Often mentioned in connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed activities.

India has frequently raised concerns about these areas being used as safe havens for planning and launching attacks on Indian soil.

No Official Statement Yet, But Signals Are Clear

So far, there hasn’t been an official statement from the Indian government confirming the strikes. However, the nature of the leaks and the consistency of the details reported by sources indicate that this was a deliberate and calculated move.

The silence may be strategic, allowing the message to be sent without triggering immediate escalation. Meanwhile, defense analysts say this fits into India’s broader strategy of counter-terror response — using targeted, high-precision operations to strike at infrastructure without engaging in full-scale conflict.

