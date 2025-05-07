Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats

India conducts deep military strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, striking deep into Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). The operation, confirmed by top defence officials, targeted nine terrorist infrastructures as a direct retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives, including a Nepali national.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri jointly addressed a press briefing in New Delhi to confirm the operation. Singh stated, “Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed. The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives.”

This marks India’s deepest strike inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since the 1971 war, significantly escalating the country’s response to terrorism.

High-Profile Terror Sites Hit

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shared video evidence of the targeted sites, which included:

  • Muridke, where 26/11 Mumbai attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab were trained.

  • Sarjal Camp in Sialkot

  • Markaz Ahle Hadith

  • Barnala and Markaz Abbas

  • Kotli and Mehmoona Joya Camp in Sialkot

These camps have long been under the radar for their suspected links to terrorist training and recruitment. Qureshi emphasised that all targets were verified and neutralised with precision to avoid civilian harm.

Operation Aftermath and Political Reactions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Pahalgam attack was deliberately brutal and designed to disrupt the return to peace in Kashmir. “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity… the family members were deliberately traumatised… The aim was to undermine normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir,” Misri stated during the briefing.

In response to growing threats and in anticipation of escalations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier this week directed all states and union territories to conduct mock drills assessing preparedness for “new and complex threats.”

Mock Drills Across Indian Cities

Coinciding with the military strikes, civil defence drills were conducted in key Indian cities to assess crisis response mechanisms.

  • In Siliguri, West Bengal, students and teachers were briefed by security personnel during a mock drill at a local school.

  • In Mumbai, drills were held at Cross Maidan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The drills were part of a nationwide initiative spanning cities like Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur to enhance local preparedness against evolving security threats.

India Pakistan Strike 2025 Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

