India & Nicaragua Are Ready For Deeper Engagement: MoS Margherita On Advancing Trade, Investment

India & Nicaragua Are Ready For Deeper Engagement: MoS Margherita On Advancing Trade, Investment


Representatives from India and Nicaragua met on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, with both countries expressing their readiness for a deeper engagement.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held “a productive meeting” with Laureano Ortega Murillo, Advisor to the President of Nicaragua, during which the duo discussed ways to strengthen ties.

As part of his visit, Margherita also stopped by the Central Bank of Nicaragua, where he met with President Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramirez and senior ministers.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Visited the Central Bank of Nicaragua and met the President @BancoCentralN along with senior Ministers. Reaffirmed India’s commitment towards the people of Nicaragua through India’s Development Partnership.”

He also held talks with Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke during which the duo discussed ways to expand the bilateral relationship between both countries.

Earlier on Saturday, he interacted with the Indian community in Managua, where he was accorded a traditional Indian welcome involving ‘aarti’ and ’tilak’.

“Heartening to receive a very warm welcome from the vibrant Indian Community in Managua. There are around 50 Indians who are based in Nicaragua representing Indian ethos and values far away from the motherland,” Margherita said in a post on X.

Margherita is on an official visit to Nicaragua from March 6 to 8. Earlier, he was in Uruguay from February 28 to March 2 and the Bahamas from March 2 to March 4.

Filed under

India Nicaragua relations investment Pabitra Margherita trade

