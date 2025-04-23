India Orders Pakistani Nationals to Leave Within 48 Hours

In a strong response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for all Pakistani nationals currently residing in India to leave the country.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made the announcement during a press conference held earlier today. He stated that the government has taken this decision in light of what it described as “continued support to terrorism” emanating from across the border.

In addition to the expulsion order, Misri confirmed that India is halting the Indus Water Treaty operations, a historic agreement between the two nations governing water sharing. “The Indus Water Trinity stands suspended,” he declared. He further added that the Attari-Wagah border crossing will be closed with immediate effect, effectively cutting off one of the last remaining formal points of entry and exit between the two countries.

This move follows heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, which the Indian government believes to be orchestrated by elements based in Pakistan. In anticipation of a potential Indian response, Pakistan has reportedly tightened its borders and placed its military on high alert.

The current situation evokes memories of previous Indian responses to terror attacks in Uri (2016) and Pulwama (2019), which included surgical strikes and air raids on militant camps in Pakistan-administered territory.

The Indian government has urged Pakistani nationals to comply with the directive and leave peacefully within the stipulated time.

