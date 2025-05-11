Home
  India-Pakistan Ceasefire: What Unfolded Next On The Borders | 5 Key Points

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: What Unfolded Next On The Borders | 5 Key Points

After India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire post-Operation Sindoor, peace returned to border areas, but India rejected Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: What Unfolded Next On The Borders | 5 Key Points


Relative peace returned to the India-Pakistan border areas on Sunday following the announcement of a ceasefire after India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted terror locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and beyond. Despite a few violations from Pakistan soon after the ceasefire was declared on Saturday, the Indian Armed Forces stayed alert and responded swiftly to every provocation.

By 10:30 pm on Saturday, calm largely prevailed across the border regions. However, occasional drone sightings were reported in Rajasthan’s Barmer, where a precautionary blackout was already in effect. To prevent any mishap, similar blackouts were imposed in several Punjab districts as a safety measure.

On Sunday, markets reopened in previously affected areas, and life slowly began returning to normal. Schools and educational institutions in Punjab are set to reopen from Monday, although some districts have extended their closures by a day. The security presence remained tight as a preventive step.

The Indian Armed Forces held a media briefing explaining the scale of Operation Sindoor. Officials confirmed that over 100 terrorists, including high-ranking operatives, were eliminated during the strikes. The briefing also revealed that India had established military and airbase presence deep inside Pakistan, including Islamabad. The Indian Navy, too, confirmed its preparedness to strike Karachi if necessary, though the situation didn’t escalate that far. The armed forces affirmed their readiness to respond if Pakistan violates the ceasefire again.

In a major international development, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, calling for long-term peace. While Pakistan welcomed the mediation and reiterated its commitment to regional peace, India firmly rejected the offer, stating that the only point of discussion is the return of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan.

Despite the ceasefire, India remains cautious, keeping a close watch on Pakistan’s actions. The events surrounding Operation Sindoor and the diplomatic moves that followed mark a significant moment in the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

India Pakistan ceasefire 2025 Operation Sindoor Trump Kashmir mediation offer

