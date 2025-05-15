India, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire Till May 18 After Hotline Talks Despite Shelling Reports

India and Pakistan have extended the cross-border ceasefire till May 18, 2025, after DGMO-level talks, despite rising tensions and recent shelling reports.

In a move aimed at easing ongoing tensions, India and Pakistan have agreed to extend their ceasefire agreement until May 18, 2025, following a mutual decision first reached on May 10. The extension comes despite heightened hostilities earlier this month, including military actions and cross-border attacks.

Top military officials from both nations—the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs)—held a hotline conversation on Thursday, where they decided to continue confidence-building measures (CBMs). Officials stated that this step is intended to reduce military alertness levels on both sides of the border.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the agreement was reached during a call between Pakistan’s DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah and India’s DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai. The discussion focused on maintaining calm and extending the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10.

The recent peace effort follows a major escalation that began with India’s Operation Sindoor, launched shortly after midnight on May 7. The military operation targeted terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and was carried out in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

A day after India’s operation, Pakistan retaliated with a drone and missile strike targeting Indian military bases along the border. However, India successfully thwarted the attack, avoiding any major damage or casualties.

After three consecutive days of intense exchanges, the Pakistani DGMO initiated a hotline call on May 10, requesting India to halt all cross-border firing. Both countries agreed to pause military actions and restore calm along the Line of Control (LoC).

Despite the agreement, there were immediate violations. Within hours, reports emerged of heavy shelling and firing from border villages, indicating that the situation remained fragile and unpredictable.

Still, Thursday’s hotline call signals a shared intent to de-escalate. The DGMOs have committed to extending the ceasefire and pushing forward with confidence-building measures, even as tensions remain high on the ground.

This latest extension will be in place until May 18, and it’s unclear whether a longer-term agreement can be reached if hostilities persist.

