Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire Till May 18 After Hotline Talks Despite Shelling Reports

India, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire Till May 18 After Hotline Talks Despite Shelling Reports

India and Pakistan have extended the cross-border ceasefire till May 18, 2025, after DGMO-level talks, despite rising tensions and recent shelling reports.

India, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire Till May 18 After Hotline Talks Despite Shelling Reports


In a move aimed at easing ongoing tensions, India and Pakistan have agreed to extend their ceasefire agreement until May 18, 2025, following a mutual decision first reached on May 10. The extension comes despite heightened hostilities earlier this month, including military actions and cross-border attacks.

Top military officials from both nations—the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs)—held a hotline conversation on Thursday, where they decided to continue confidence-building measures (CBMs). Officials stated that this step is intended to reduce military alertness levels on both sides of the border.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the agreement was reached during a call between Pakistan’s DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah and India’s DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai. The discussion focused on maintaining calm and extending the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10.

The recent peace effort follows a major escalation that began with India’s Operation Sindoor, launched shortly after midnight on May 7. The military operation targeted terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and was carried out in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A day after India’s operation, Pakistan retaliated with a drone and missile strike targeting Indian military bases along the border. However, India successfully thwarted the attack, avoiding any major damage or casualties.

After three consecutive days of intense exchanges, the Pakistani DGMO initiated a hotline call on May 10, requesting India to halt all cross-border firing. Both countries agreed to pause military actions and restore calm along the Line of Control (LoC).

Despite the agreement, there were immediate violations. Within hours, reports emerged of heavy shelling and firing from border villages, indicating that the situation remained fragile and unpredictable.

Still, Thursday’s hotline call signals a shared intent to de-escalate. The DGMOs have committed to extending the ceasefire and pushing forward with confidence-building measures, even as tensions remain high on the ground.

This latest extension will be in place until May 18, and it’s unclear whether a longer-term agreement can be reached if hostilities persist.

ALSO READ: Terrorist State’: Baloch Writer Slams Pakistan; Calls for Baloch Embassy in India

Filed under

India Pakistan border tensions India Pakistan ceasefire 2025 Operation Sindoor

In a statement stirring b

Kashmiri Waiter In Doha Thanks Trump For Peace, Says White House Press Secretary
newsx

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Barcelona One Step Away From Glory As Yamal’s Stunner Edges Espanyol In...
newsx

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Title On Zhe Line In Catalan Derby – How To Watch, Lineups,...
newsx

Caught On Drone: Jaish Terrorists Hiding Just Before Pulwama Encounter
Actor Vijay Raaz, known f

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case
According to the National

Tornado Outbreak And Severe Storms To Slam Midwest, Plains Through Early Next Week
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kashmiri Waiter In Doha Thanks Trump For Peace, Says White House Press Secretary

Kashmiri Waiter In Doha Thanks Trump For Peace, Says White House Press Secretary

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Barcelona One Step Away From Glory As Yamal’s Stunner Edges Espanyol In Derby Clash

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Barcelona One Step Away From Glory As Yamal’s Stunner Edges Espanyol In...

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Title On Zhe Line In Catalan Derby – How To Watch, Lineups, Match Info

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Title On Zhe Line In Catalan Derby – How To Watch, Lineups,...

Caught On Drone: Jaish Terrorists Hiding Just Before Pulwama Encounter

Caught On Drone: Jaish Terrorists Hiding Just Before Pulwama Encounter

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Entertainment

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom