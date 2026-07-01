India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eggs mohua moitra alliance Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling eknath shinde Huma Qureshi India companies gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel eggs mohua moitra alliance Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling eknath shinde Huma Qureshi India companies gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel eggs mohua moitra alliance Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling eknath shinde Huma Qureshi India companies gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel eggs mohua moitra alliance Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling eknath shinde Huma Qureshi India companies gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eggs mohua moitra alliance Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling eknath shinde Huma Qureshi India companies gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel eggs mohua moitra alliance Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling eknath shinde Huma Qureshi India companies gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel eggs mohua moitra alliance Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling eknath shinde Huma Qureshi India companies gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel eggs mohua moitra alliance Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling eknath shinde Huma Qureshi India companies gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel
LIVE TV
Home > India News > India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?

India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?

India and Pakistan exchanged updated prisoner lists under the 2008 consular agreement, with India seeking the release of 188 prisoners who have completed their sentences and immediate consular access to 13 believed-to-be-Indian civilians in Pakistan.

India-Pakistan prisoner exchange list (Image: AI-generated)
India-Pakistan prisoner exchange list (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 18:01 IST

India and Pakistan once again exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on Wednesday under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, providing an updated picture of how many citizens each country is holding. As part of the exercise, India also renewed its demand for the release of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have already completed their sentences in Pakistan. New Delhi further sought immediate consular access to 13 civil prisoners believed to be Indian, saying they have still not been granted the assistance guaranteed under the bilateral agreement. The latest exchange has once again brought the focus back on the status of India Pakistan prisoners and the humanitarian process followed by both neighbours twice every year.

How India Pakistan prisoners figures compare after latest exchange

The exchange of lists was carried out simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. It is conducted every year on January 1 and July 1 under the Agreement on Consular Access signed between the two countries in 2008.

You Might Be Interested In

Under the latest India Pakistan prisoner exchange, India shared a list of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. Pakistan, meanwhile, shared details of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen who are Indian or believed to be Indian.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India has shared lists of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian.”

Why the prisoners issue remains unresolved

Along with exchanging the lists, India urged Pakistan to speed up the release of prisoners who have already completed their jail terms.

The MEA said, “Pakistan has been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentences. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 13 civil prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian and have not been provided consular access so far.”

India also reiterated its long-standing demand for the early release and return of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan’s custody. It further urged Islamabad to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners until they are repatriated.

How the India-Pakistan prisoner process has progressed

According to the MEA, India’s diplomatic efforts have resulted in the repatriation of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 Indian civil prisoners from Pakistan since 2014. Of these, 500 fishermen and 20 civil prisoners have returned home since 2023.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the exchange under the 2008 agreement. Islamabad said it handed over a list of 250 Indian prisoners, including 52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen, to the Indian High Commission.

What Pakistan said on its prisoners

Pakistan also made its own request during the exchange, urging India to release and repatriate 97 Pakistani prisoners whose nationality has been confirmed. These include 64 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen who, according to Islamabad, have already completed their sentences.

The twice-yearly exchange remains one of the few continuing humanitarian mechanisms between the two neighbours, offering both sides an updated account of India Pakistan prisoners while providing a framework to pursue consular access, repatriation and the release of those who have already served their terms.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Which Indian Companies Were Removed From US Sanctions List? Here’s What Prompted The Move    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?
Tags: India Pakistan prisoner exchangeIndia Pakistan prisonersIndia Pakistan prisoners list

RELATED News

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Attacked With Eggs, BJP Workers Blamed For Assault

Easy Ride Ahead: Delhi To Get 8-Km, 6-Lane Tunnel Linking Dwarka Expressway With South Delhi And Noida

250+ Delegates from 20+ Countries Converge at GTTCI’s 3rd MSME Connect to Strengthen Global Partnerships

Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

LATEST NEWS

India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?

Dream Money To Shut Down On July 30: Are Your Investments Safe? Here’s What Existing Users Must Know

Did Gaurav Khanna Know About Akanksha Chamola’s Lock Upp Divorce Reveal? Anuj Sachdeva Makes Big Claim

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India

Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp Season 2—But There’s A Twist; OG Host To Join Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh This Weekend

Expired Food, Dirty Kitchens: Maharashtra FDA Finds Serious Lapses at Six Mumbai Restaurants, Suspends Licences

Flying From Noida? You Can Now Travel To 16 Cities As Jewar Airport Expands To Around 48 Daily Flight Services

Are Samay Raina And 12th Fail Actress Medha Shankr Dating? Viral Sighting Sparks Fresh Romance Buzz

Why Did Ravi Kishan Leave Alliance? Actor Reveals The ‘Call Of Duty’ Behind His Exit

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 1st T20I match on TV and Online In India? All You Need To Know

India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?
India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?
India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?
India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?

QUICK LINKS