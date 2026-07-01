India-Pakistan Prisoner Exchange Explained: Who Is Holding How Many Prisoners?

India and Pakistan once again exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on Wednesday under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, providing an updated picture of how many citizens each country is holding. As part of the exercise, India also renewed its demand for the release of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have already completed their sentences in Pakistan. New Delhi further sought immediate consular access to 13 civil prisoners believed to be Indian, saying they have still not been granted the assistance guaranteed under the bilateral agreement. The latest exchange has once again brought the focus back on the status of India Pakistan prisoners and the humanitarian process followed by both neighbours twice every year.

How India Pakistan prisoners figures compare after latest exchange

The exchange of lists was carried out simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. It is conducted every year on January 1 and July 1 under the Agreement on Consular Access signed between the two countries in 2008.

Under the latest India Pakistan prisoner exchange, India shared a list of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. Pakistan, meanwhile, shared details of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen who are Indian or believed to be Indian.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India has shared lists of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian.”

Why the prisoners issue remains unresolved

Along with exchanging the lists, India urged Pakistan to speed up the release of prisoners who have already completed their jail terms.

The MEA said, “Pakistan has been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentences. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 13 civil prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian and have not been provided consular access so far.”

India also reiterated its long-standing demand for the early release and return of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan’s custody. It further urged Islamabad to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners until they are repatriated.

How the India-Pakistan prisoner process has progressed

According to the MEA, India’s diplomatic efforts have resulted in the repatriation of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 Indian civil prisoners from Pakistan since 2014. Of these, 500 fishermen and 20 civil prisoners have returned home since 2023.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the exchange under the 2008 agreement. Islamabad said it handed over a list of 250 Indian prisoners, including 52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen, to the Indian High Commission.

What Pakistan said on its prisoners

Pakistan also made its own request during the exchange, urging India to release and repatriate 97 Pakistani prisoners whose nationality has been confirmed. These include 64 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen who, according to Islamabad, have already completed their sentences.

The twice-yearly exchange remains one of the few continuing humanitarian mechanisms between the two neighbours, offering both sides an updated account of India Pakistan prisoners while providing a framework to pursue consular access, repatriation and the release of those who have already served their terms.

(with inputs from ANI)

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