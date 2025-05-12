Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India, Pakistan Stick To Peace Commitment, No Aggressive Moves: Sources

India, Pakistan Stick To Peace Commitment, No Aggressive Moves: Sources

J&K schools reopen as situation calms post-Pakistan shelling. Border schools stay shut. Flights resume. CM Omar urges reforms in preparedness, healthcare, and infrastructure.

India, Pakistan Stick To Peace Commitment, No Aggressive Moves: Sources


In a significant step towards maintaining peace, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on Monday. According to official sources, both nations reaffirmed their commitment not to fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive or hostile actions against each other.

The DGMO-level conversation, initially scheduled for noon, was later held in the evening. The dialogue followed a call from Pakistan’s DGMO to India’s DGMO, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, on Saturday, proposing a cessation of hostilities. During a joint press conference on Sunday, Lt Gen Ghai stated that his Pakistani counterpart suggested, “we cease hostilities,” during their interaction.

Both sides agreed on the need to consider immediate steps to reduce troops along the borders and forward areas. The Indian Army released a statement confirming that these issues were discussed during the meeting and emphasized the importance of maintaining the current ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Indian Army sources addressed earlier concerns about drone activity in the Jammu region. Following initial drone sightings in areas such as Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kathua, the Army confirmed that no enemy drones have been detected so far. They reassured the public that the situation is under complete control.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, on Monday evening, during a power blackout in Samba, red streaks and explosions were observed as India’s air defence systems intercepted Pakistani drones. According to Army sources, a small number of drones entered the Samba sector and were actively being engaged. They stressed that there was no cause for alarm.

The developments mark a positive move towards easing tensions along the Line of Control and establishing long-term peace between the two neighbouring nations.

ALSO READ: Passenger Alert: IndiGo Cancels May 13 Flights to Six Indian Cities Due to Safety Concerns

Filed under

India Pakistan ceasefire 2025 India Pakistan DGMO talks Indian Army drone news Pakistan border tensions

newsx

Trump Announces ‘Total Reset’ In U.S.-China Ties After Geneva Trade Talks; Reciprocal Tariffs Paused For...
newsx

58-Year-Old Pittsburgh Woman Marries AI Chatbot Named Lucas, Calls It A ‘True Love Story’
newsx

Air India Cancels Flights To Eight Cities For Today
newsx

Schools Reopen In J&K As Peace Returns, Border Areas Remain Shut Amid Safety Concerns
newsx

India, Pakistan Stick To Peace Commitment, No Aggressive Moves: Sources
newsx

EU Launches First-Ever Strategic Dialogue With Defence Industry To Boost Security And Competitiveness
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Announces ‘Total Reset’ In U.S.-China Ties After Geneva Trade Talks; Reciprocal Tariffs Paused For 90 Days

Trump Announces ‘Total Reset’ In U.S.-China Ties After Geneva Trade Talks; Reciprocal Tariffs Paused For...

58-Year-Old Pittsburgh Woman Marries AI Chatbot Named Lucas, Calls It A ‘True Love Story’

58-Year-Old Pittsburgh Woman Marries AI Chatbot Named Lucas, Calls It A ‘True Love Story’

Air India Cancels Flights To Eight Cities For Today

Air India Cancels Flights To Eight Cities For Today

Schools Reopen In J&K As Peace Returns, Border Areas Remain Shut Amid Safety Concerns

Schools Reopen In J&K As Peace Returns, Border Areas Remain Shut Amid Safety Concerns

EU Launches First-Ever Strategic Dialogue With Defence Industry To Boost Security And Competitiveness

EU Launches First-Ever Strategic Dialogue With Defence Industry To Boost Security And Competitiveness

Entertainment

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom