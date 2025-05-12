India, Pakistan Stick To Peace Commitment, No Aggressive Moves: Sources

In a significant step towards maintaining peace, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on Monday. According to official sources, both nations reaffirmed their commitment not to fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive or hostile actions against each other.

The DGMO-level conversation, initially scheduled for noon, was later held in the evening. The dialogue followed a call from Pakistan’s DGMO to India’s DGMO, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, on Saturday, proposing a cessation of hostilities. During a joint press conference on Sunday, Lt Gen Ghai stated that his Pakistani counterpart suggested, “we cease hostilities,” during their interaction.

Both sides agreed on the need to consider immediate steps to reduce troops along the borders and forward areas. The Indian Army released a statement confirming that these issues were discussed during the meeting and emphasized the importance of maintaining the current ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Indian Army sources addressed earlier concerns about drone activity in the Jammu region. Following initial drone sightings in areas such as Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kathua, the Army confirmed that no enemy drones have been detected so far. They reassured the public that the situation is under complete control.

However, on Monday evening, during a power blackout in Samba, red streaks and explosions were observed as India’s air defence systems intercepted Pakistani drones. According to Army sources, a small number of drones entered the Samba sector and were actively being engaged. They stressed that there was no cause for alarm.

The developments mark a positive move towards easing tensions along the Line of Control and establishing long-term peace between the two neighbouring nations.

