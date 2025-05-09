India-Pakistan War Tensions: Vaishno Devi Train Tickets Cancelled? Know The Real Reason

Adding to the heightened atmosphere, the Border Security Force reported a major infiltration attempt on the night of May 8–9 in the Samba sector.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following recent security operations, reports of cancelled train tickets to Jammu and Katra have triggered confusion and concern among potential travelers. The situation grew more uncertain after India’s Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while the Pahalgam terror attack added to the anxiety.

Contrary to Rumours, Trains Are Packed

Despite claims circulating widely on social media, train services to Jammu and Katra remain fully operational and heavily booked.

According to booking data from the IRCTC portal, no cancellations have occurred. In fact, securing a confirmed ticket has become a challenge for passengers, with waitlist messages dominating the system. This directly counters speculation that travelers are withdrawing due to fears of conflict.

Flagship trains including the Jat Duronto (12226), Vande Bharat Express (22477), All Jat Express (12413), Shri Shakti Express (22461), Uttar Sampark Kranti (12445), Swaraj Express (12471), Malwa Express (12919), and the Rajdhani Express (12425) are all running at full capacity. Not a single confirmed seat is available, indicating persistent demand.

Viral Claims Dismissed by Railway Officials

The panic began brewing shortly after the Indian Air Force intensified its strategic offensive under Operation Sindoor. The operation has been seen as a robust move against cross-border terrorism and sparked widespread speculation about public safety and travel disruptions.

However, railway officials have firmly denied any such developments.

“No train on the Jammu-Katra route has been cancelled,” Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar stated, calling the viral posts “entirely baseless” and “misleading.”

Security Remains Tight on the Border

Adding to the heightened atmosphere, the Border Security Force reported a major infiltration attempt on the night of May 8–9 in the Samba sector.

BSF forces neutralized seven terrorists and destroyed a Rangers post during the operation. Officials said a “big group” of infiltrators was detected through the surveillance grid before being engaged.

