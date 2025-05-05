India-Pakistan War Trends On X As India Prepares For Civil Defence Drills; Can Pakistan’s Economy Sustain A War?

In light of rising tensions with Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Indian government has instructed several states to conduct civil defence drills this Wednesday

In light of rising tensions with Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Indian government has instructed several states to conduct civil defence drills this Wednesday. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, has pushed India to take measures to ensure safety and readiness against potential threats. The drills are part of a broader strategy to prepare for any escalation, including the possibility of military conflict.

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired several high-level meetings on Sunday, discussing the situation and coordinating responses to the growing tensions between the two countries.

Escalating Military Tensions on the Border

The situation remains tense between India and Pakistan, especially after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. On the night of May 4 and May 5, Pakistan resumed unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), continuing its hostile actions for the 11th consecutive night. Areas like Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir were targeted with small arms fire. The Indian Army responded promptly to these provocations, but the tension between the two countries shows no signs of easing.

The Pahalgam Attack: A Tragic Loss

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 shocked the nation. A group of terrorists opened fire on Baisaran Valley, a picturesque tourist spot known as “Mini Switzerland”, located in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 26 people, including one Nepali national, and left many others injured. The violence has deeply impacted the local community and raised alarms about security in the region.

In response to the attack, India has vowed to hunt down and punish every terrorist involved. The government’s strong stand comes amidst the heightened anger and grief over the senseless loss of life.

Social Media Influencers Under Scrutiny

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, India-Pakistan war trends on X (formerly Twitter) as social media becomes a shared platform for netizens to voice their concerns regarding the escalating tensions between the two nations. In addition, the parliament panel has also called on the Centre to provide details on actions taken against social media influencers who have allegedly been working against India’s interests. Some of these influencers have been accused of promoting harmful narratives related to the terrorist attack and fueling tensions on various social media platforms.

This investigation comes at a time when India is dealing with the fallout of the attack and working to combat external threats that might be exacerbated by online activity.

Pakistan’s Struggling Economy: Can It Sustain a War?

Experts say that Pakistan is ill-prepared to sustain a full-scale war with India due to its weak economy, challenges in internal security, and limited military equipment. Pakistan’s GDP is only 374 billion dollars, and its foreign exchange reserves stand at just 15 billion dollars. This economic situation makes it difficult for Pakistan to purchase essential goods, including weapons, leading the country to rely on financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and China.

Pakistan’s economy is already in a crisis, and a war would only make things worse. The country faces ongoing challenges from separatist movements in Balochistan, as well as from the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, further weakening its internal stability.

Military Capabilities: A Strained Situation

Despite acquiring advanced fighter jets, such as the JF-17 and J-10C, from China, Pakistan’s military strength is still limited. Experts argue that the Pakistani armed forces are highly trained but lack the ammunition and resources to fight a prolonged war. With its ammunition stockpiles running low, Pakistan may struggle to supply its military with the necessary weapons and equipment.

India, on the other hand, has been steadily improving its domestic defense production. Over the last decade, India has significantly ramped up its defense capabilities, making it more self-reliant when it comes to supplying its military forces. In comparison, Pakistan remains dependent on external sources for many of its military needs, which could prove to be a disadvantage in any prolonged conflict.

Can Pakistan Withstand a War?

Experts believe that in the event of a full-scale war, Pakistan might resort to nuclear weapons, given its limited conventional military options. However, this remains a dangerous gamble, as the use of nuclear weapons would have devastating consequences for both countries, as well as the wider region.

Considering its dire economic situation, limited military capabilities, and ongoing internal conflicts, Pakistan would find it extremely difficult to sustain a full-scale war with India. Experts suggest that if such a conflict were to happen, Pakistan’s resources would be exhausted quickly, and the country might not be able to continue fighting for even a week. Moreover, a war could further degrade Pakistan’s already struggling economy, causing long-term damage that would be hard to recover from.