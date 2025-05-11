Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

The mortal remains of Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who lost his life during shelling by Pakistan in the RS Pura sector, were brought to his house in Trewa village.

India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

The mortal remains of Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who lost his life during shelling by Pakistan in the RS Pura sector, were brought to his house in Trewa village.


The mortal remains of Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who lost his life during shelling by Pakistan in the RS Pura sector, were brought to his residence in Trewa village of Jammu district on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu & Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, Assembly LoP Sunil Sharma, and others paid their last respects to Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa, who lost his life after a Pakistani shell hit his residence due to cross-border shelling in Rajouri earlier this week.

The tribute ceremony, held in Jammu, was attended by several administrative and political leaders, along with security personnel.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Thapa’s family and expressed his condolences.

J&K Chief Minister’s Office said on X, “Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri, who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief.”

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed deep sorrow over Thapa’s demise. She extended her condolences to Thapa’s bereaved family, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Civilian areas in Jammu’s Rajouri district suffered damage due to shelling by Pakistan. A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents. According to locals, smoke rose after loud explosions were reported in Rajouri, news agency ANI reported.

Following the demise of Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan (along the International Border in the RS Pura area of Jammu), the BSF informed that a wreath-laying ceremony with full honours will be held to pay tribute to the martyred soldier, on May 11 at Frontier Headquarters Jammu, Paloura.

DG BSF and all ranks on Sunday paid tribute to Sub-Inspector Imtiaz.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Army Chief Grants Full Counteraction Authority to Commanders After Ceasefire, Airspace Violations

