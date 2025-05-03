India Permits Repatriated Mendhar Residents To Stay In Poonch Amid Tensions

India closed its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23. In a reciprocal move, Pakistan blocked Indian airlines from using its airspace.

Ten residents of Mendhar town in Poonch district, who were recently repatriated from the Attari border, have received permission to remain at their homes following a directive by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. These individuals, who had been living in Mendhar for over four decades, expressed gratitude to the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring the implementation of the court’s order. The residents also condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Their return marks a significant development amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Residents Express Gratitude And Condemn Pahalgam Attack

Following the court’s decision, the repatriated individuals thanked the Indian authorities for allowing them to continue residing in their hometown. One resident stated, “We thank the government of India for this. We were all brought back. Our only request to the government is for it to let us live as we used to. I thank PM Modi and Amit Shah. We condemn the Pahalgam attack. Such incidents should not happen, and those behind them should get the strictest punishment.”

Visa Revocations Follow Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian government revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with effect from April 27. This action followed the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 people lost their lives in Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist location. Several others sustained injuries during the attack.

Travel Disruptions And Appeals for Repatriation

Sharmeen Irfan, an Indian passport holder married to a Pakistani national in Karachi, appealed to Indian authorities for assistance in returning to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. She travelled to India to visit her ailing mother with her young children and now faces challenges in reuniting with her family. Meanwhile, Pakistan reportedly closed its check post at the Attari-Wagah crossing and has refused to accept deported Pakistani nationals.

Airspace Closures Escalate Diplomatic Standoff

India closed its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23. In a reciprocal move, Pakistan blocked Indian airlines from using its airspace, intensifying the diplomatic rift between the two countries.

(With Inputs From ANI)

