India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

India is getting ready to count castes again in the upcoming national census — something it hasn’t done since 1931, back when the country was still under British rule.

This major move comes after years of growing pressure from political parties, activists, and states, who say India needs real data to understand inequality better and to make fairer policies. Many believe it’s time for the government to stop relying on decades-old numbers when making decisions about reservations and social welfare.

Castes were counted under the British — but stopped after independence

When the British ruled India, they collected caste data in every census from 1881 to 1931. These numbers helped them understand the country’s complex social setup — but also allowed them to divide and rule more easily.

After independence, India took a very different approach. In 1951, during the first census as a free country, the government decided not to count castes anymore — except for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru believed that focusing too much on caste could hold the country back and create more division in a newly united India.

A decade later, in 1961, the central government told states they could do their own caste surveys if they wanted to make their own list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). But still, there was no national-level caste count.

Politics brought caste back into focus

In 1980, the Mandal Commission recommended 27% reservation in government jobs for OBCs. That brought caste back into political discussions in a big way — and highlighted a major problem: there wasn’t any solid data to show how many OBCs actually existed. That fueled a fresh push for a caste census.

In 2011, the government carried out the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) — the first attempt since 1931 to gather caste data across the country. But things didn’t go as planned. The caste-related data was never properly released or used, and that led to a lot of criticism from opposition leaders and social justice groups.

States took matters into their own hands

With no national caste data, some states started doing their own surveys. In 2023, Bihar grabbed headlines when it published the results of its caste survey. The numbers were striking: OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) together made up more than 63% of the population.

Other states like Karnataka and Telangana have also run their own caste surveys to get a better handle on who lives where and what kind of help they might need. These efforts added more fuel to the demand for a proper national caste census.

So, why does a caste census matter?

More than just the numbers, the population census is akin to a social laboratory where we study how people live and how just our systems are.

Some believe a caste census will help the government tailor its policies on education, jobs, and health. They argue that it will help remedy some of the past injustices and ensure that targeted benefit schemes actually reach the intended beneficiaries.

“Much of access to essential services in India – education, healthcare, nutrition, and social protection – is shaped by structural inequalities of caste, region, religion, and economic status. A caste census is critical to uncover these intersectional disparities and to design policies and programs that are truly equitable and inclusive,” said Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India.

On the flip side, some people worry that counting castes again could deepen divisions and bring back identity-based politics. There’s a fear that it might push people further into caste boxes rather than moving toward equality.

What happens next?

This decision is a big deal — it’s a complete turnaround from how things have been done since independence. But a lot still needs to be figured out.

There’s no confirmed date yet for when the caste count will actually happen. And once it does, there will be a lot of focus on how the data is collected, how castes are listed, and most importantly, how that data is used by the government.

What’s clear is that the results of this caste census — whenever it happens — could seriously reshape how policies are made, how elections are fought, and how India deals with deep-rooted inequality.