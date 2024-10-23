Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India Post To Pay Back Consumer 50 Paise, Plus Rs 15,000

Department of Posts (DoP) pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant for causing mental distress, unfair trade practices, and deficiencies in service, in addition to Rs 5,000 for litigation costs.

India Post To Pay Back Consumer 50 Paise, Plus Rs 15,000

India Post has faced significant consequences for failing to return 50 paise to a customer, leading a consumer disputes redressal commission to order a refund along with compensation.

The commission mandated that the Department of Posts (DoP) pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant for causing mental distress, unfair trade practices, and deficiencies in service, in addition to Rs 5,000 for litigation costs.

The complainant, A. Manasha, reported that he paid Rs 30 in cash for a registered letter at the Pozhichalur post office on December 13, 2023. However, the receipt reflected only Rs 29.50. When he offered to pay the exact amount via UPI, postal staff declined due to technical issues.

In his complaint, Manasha argued that the failure to accurately account for numerous daily transactions could lead to significant losses for the government and described the situation as illegal, causing him considerable mental distress.

The DoP responded by stating that technical difficulties prevented the acceptance of digital payments at that time, and cash was collected instead. They claimed the rounding off of 50 paise was an automatic process within their software, which accurately reflected these amounts in postal accounts. They asserted that complaints of this nature were unfounded.

The DoP explained that any transaction involving a fraction under 50 paise would not be collected from customers, and the rounding decision depends on the total value of all customer bookings. However, after reviewing both sides, the consumer panel concluded that the post office’s action of collecting the additional 50 paise due to a software issue constituted unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

Consequently, the district consumer commission ordered the DoP to refund the 50 paise to Manasha, pay Rs 10,000 for mental anguish and service deficiencies, and cover Rs 5,000 for litigation costs within two months of receiving the order dated September 11, 2024.

Manasha had originally requested a refund of 50 paise, along with Rs 2.5 lakh for mental suffering and Rs 10,000 for litigation expenses, but the DoP argued that his claims were without merit and sought dismissal.

MUST READ: Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

Filed under

Department of posts digital payments India Post upi
Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox