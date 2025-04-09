India Prepares to Bring 26/11 Terror Accused Tahawwur Rana Back from the US in Major Diplomatic Victory

In what is being seen as a big diplomatic win for India, top sources have revealed that the process to extradite Tahawwur Rana, the key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is nearing completion. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly finalized its plans to bring him back from the United States very soon.

Rana is considered one of the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, which left 166 people dead and hundreds injured. His return to India is expected to mark a significant step forward in holding all responsible parties accountable.

NIA Forms Special Team of Around 7 Members

According to senior sources, a dedicated NIA team of approximately seven members is being put together for this crucial extradition mission. This team will likely travel to the US to bring Rana back to India once the legal and diplomatic formalities are completed.

Top legal experts, possibly including some of the country’s most senior lawyers, are also expected to be part of the team. Their role will be to oversee any legal processes or last-minute formalities in coordination with US authorities.

High-Ranking Official to Lead the Team

An officer of ADG (Additional Director General) rank is likely to lead the NIA delegation, as per highly placed sources. The team may spend around two days in the US to complete all required steps before returning with Rana under tight security.

“ADG rank officer will lead the team…,” said top sources familiar with the matter.

Once Tahawwur Rana is brought back to India, officials will then make a high-level decision on where to take him first—either to the NIA headquarters in Delhi or directly to Mumbai, where the 26/11 case is centered.

That decision is expected to be made after assessing security protocols and legal needs at the time of arrival.

No Confirmation Yet on US Officials Accompanying the Team

While preparations are underway, there’s still no official confirmation on whether any American officials will accompany the NIA team during the extradition or on the return flight to India. That part of the operation remains uncertain at this stage.

Authorities are expected to arrange strict and comprehensive security throughout the entire operation. Rana will be brought back to India under heavy protection, given the sensitive nature of the case and the international attention surrounding the 26/11 attacks.

“He can be brought back soon with full security,” sources added.

Extradition Process May Take Two Days

The extradition process itself is expected to take around two days once the NIA team arrives in the US. This includes official paperwork, handover procedures, and final security checks before departure.

Rana’s extradition has long been in discussion between India and the US. His return will not only bring relief to the families of the victims but also allow Indian authorities to take forward the legal proceedings that have awaited his presence for years.

Tahawwur Rana’s Role in 26/11 Attacks

Tahawwur Rana is a Pakistani-Canadian businessman accused of playing a major role in helping the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group plan and execute the 2008 attacks. His name has come up repeatedly during investigations, and he has been wanted in India for years.

The 26/11 attacks were one of the worst terror strikes in India’s history, with coordinated shootings and bombings across Mumbai, including at the Taj Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and other key locations.