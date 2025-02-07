Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
India Protests Use Of Shackles As US Plans Deportation Of 600 More Migrants

The United States is in the process of deporting nearly 600 undocumented Indian migrants.

India Protests Use Of Shackles As US Plans Deportation Of 600 More Migrants


The United States is in the process of deporting nearly 600 undocumented Indian migrants. Following a recent deportation flight on a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, controversy erupted over the treatment of deportees, particularly reports of shackled women and other mistreatment during the 40-hour journey.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri acknowledged the concerns raised by India, stating, “This kind of treatment can perhaps be avoided.” Misri emphasized that India had conveyed its objections to US authorities, particularly about the shackling of women.

Government Response

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has used restraints during deportation flights since 2012, as part of their standard operating procedures. He added that there was no prior protest by India against these measures.

Misri highlighted ongoing communication with the US, stressing India’s transparency in addressing the issue. He noted that India would only accept deportees after verifying their nationality, rejecting any suggestion that India was uncooperative.

Opposition lawmakers, including those from Congress and the TMC, disrupted proceedings in Lok Sabha, demanding accountability for the alleged mistreatment of deportees.

Tackling Illegal Migration Networks

Misri identified the “real cancer” as the ecosystem promoting illegal migration, involving gangs that exploit people for money and facilitate human trafficking. He stressed the need for systemic action to dismantle these networks and protect individuals from being misled.

As deportation operations continue, India aims to maintain diplomatic pressure on the US to ensure the dignified treatment of returnees. The verification process for pending cases remains underway.

Filed under

India

