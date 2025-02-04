Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
India Ranks 4th In Global Firepower Index 2025, Showcasing Growing Military Strength

India ranks 4th in the Global Firepower Index 2025, showcasing its growing military strength and modernisation efforts. With advancements in the Army, Air Force, and Navy, India has reaffirmed its strategic global position.

India Ranks 4th In Global Firepower Index 2025, Showcasing Growing Military Strength


India has solidified its position as one of the world’s most powerful military forces by securing the 4th rank in the Global Firepower Index 2025. The Global Firepower Index evaluates military strength based on over 60 parameters, assessing a country’s war-making potential across land, sea, and air, fought using conventional means.

While the United States retains the top position, followed by Russia and China, India maintains its place in the top 5, underscoring its military prowess and defence modernisation efforts. Pakistan, however, has seen a decline in its military capabilities, slipping from 9th in 2024 to 12th this year.

The Global Firepower report highlights India’s strategic advantage, noting its substantial manpower, robust financial base, material capabilities, and potential industrial output. These factors contribute to its elevated position among the top military powers globally.

Top 10 Most Powerful Military Nations in 2025

  1. United States
  2. Russia
  3. China
  4. India
  5. South Korea
  6. United Kingdom
  7. France
  8. Japan
  9. Turkey
  10. Italy

India’s growing military strength is a direct result of its concerted efforts to modernise its defence forces and foster self-reliance in defence production. Significant advancements have been made in the Army, Air Force, and Navy, reinforcing the country’s strategic position in the region and globally.

India’s Military Strength Across All Sectors

Indian Army:

  • Personnel: 1.45 million active troops, 1.15 million reserves, and over 2.5 million paramilitary personnel.
  • Key Assets: T-90 Bhishma and Arjun tanks, BrahMos missiles, and Pinaka rocket systems.

Indian Air Force (IAF):

  • Fleet Strength: 2,229 aircraft, including 600 fighter jets (Rafale, Su-30MKI), 899 helicopters, and 831 support aircraft.
  • Advanced Weaponry: Astra, Rudram, Nirbhay, and BrahMos missile systems.

Indian Navy:

  • Personnel: 142,251 personnel.
  • Fleet Strength: 150 warships and submarines, including INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers.
  • Strategic Capabilities: Nuclear submarines, P-8i maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and over 50 new vessels under construction.

This ranking not only reflects India’s military capacity but also showcases its growing importance on the global stage. The country’s defence capabilities, bolstered by advanced technology and infrastructure, further strengthen its regional dominance.

India also ranks 12th among the most powerful countries in the world, according to Forbes’ latest rankings. This list considers factors such as economic conditions, international alliances, and military strength. India’s position as the 5th largest global economy, following the US, China, Germany, and Japan, is another indicator of its rising influence worldwide.

