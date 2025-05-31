India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Glacier Meet Over Indus Waters Treaty

At the United Nations’ first international conference on glacier preservation held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, India firmly countered Pakistan’s allegations over the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that persistent cross-border terrorism from Pakistani soil itself constitutes a serious breach of the agreement.

At the United Nations’ first international conference on glacier preservation held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, India firmly countered Pakistan’s allegations over the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that persistent cross-border terrorism from Pakistani soil itself constitutes a serious breach of the agreement.

Representing India at the plenary session, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said, “Pakistan should stop blaming India for treaty violations when it continues to harbour and export terrorism.” Singh noted that such acts go against the very foundation of goodwill on which the 1960 treaty was signed.

India’s response came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused New Delhi of putting the treaty in abeyance for political motives, warning against crossing a “red line” that could endanger millions of lives. Addressing delegates at the same event, Sharif called India’s actions “unilateral and illegal,” referencing the recent suspension of treaty cooperation by India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.

In his statement, Singh also expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s attempt to divert attention at a global climate forum by introducing political disputes. “This is not the platform for such rhetoric,” he said, criticising Islamabad’s effort to “misuse the forum.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Minister pointed out that since the treaty’s signing, global conditions have evolved significantly — from population growth to climate change — demanding a fresh look at the obligations. “Yet despite these changes, India has upheld its commitments. But peace and cooperation cannot survive when one party violates the spirit through acts of terror,” he said.

The three-day glacier conference, attended by delegates from over 80 UN member states, aimed to underline the importance of glaciers in sustaining freshwater systems. The Indian delegation reiterated that sustainable cooperation on water sharing is only possible when both sides respect peace and international norms.

Must Read: ‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness