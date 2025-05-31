Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Glacier Meet Over Indus Waters Treaty

India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Glacier Meet Over Indus Waters Treaty

At the United Nations’ first international conference on glacier preservation held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, India firmly countered Pakistan’s allegations over the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that persistent cross-border terrorism from Pakistani soil itself constitutes a serious breach of the agreement.

India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Glacier Meet Over Indus Waters Treaty


At the United Nations’ first international conference on glacier preservation held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, India firmly countered Pakistan’s allegations over the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that persistent cross-border terrorism from Pakistani soil itself constitutes a serious breach of the agreement.

Representing India at the plenary session, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said, “Pakistan should stop blaming India for treaty violations when it continues to harbour and export terrorism.” Singh noted that such acts go against the very foundation of goodwill on which the 1960 treaty was signed.

India’s response came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused New Delhi of putting the treaty in abeyance for political motives, warning against crossing a “red line” that could endanger millions of lives. Addressing delegates at the same event, Sharif called India’s actions “unilateral and illegal,” referencing the recent suspension of treaty cooperation by India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.

In his statement, Singh also expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s attempt to divert attention at a global climate forum by introducing political disputes. “This is not the platform for such rhetoric,” he said, criticising Islamabad’s effort to “misuse the forum.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Minister pointed out that since the treaty’s signing, global conditions have evolved significantly — from population growth to climate change — demanding a fresh look at the obligations. “Yet despite these changes, India has upheld its commitments. But peace and cooperation cannot survive when one party violates the spirit through acts of terror,” he said.

The three-day glacier conference, attended by delegates from over 80 UN member states, aimed to underline the importance of glaciers in sustaining freshwater systems. The Indian delegation reiterated that sustainable cooperation on water sharing is only possible when both sides respect peace and international norms.

Must Read: ‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness

Filed under

Indus Waters Treaty

“No Nepotism in Bollywo

“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent,...
newsx

Over Rs 10 Crore Distributed To Athletes In Chandigarh Felicitation Ceremony: Mansukh Mandaviya
newsx

India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Glacier Meet Over Indus Waters Treaty
newsx

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’
Deendayal Port Sets Recor

Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours
newsx

‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent, Not Lineage

“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent,...

Over Rs 10 Crore Distributed To Athletes In Chandigarh Felicitation Ceremony: Mansukh Mandaviya

Over Rs 10 Crore Distributed To Athletes In Chandigarh Felicitation Ceremony: Mansukh Mandaviya

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours

Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours

‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness

‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness

Entertainment

“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent, Not Lineage

“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent,

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth