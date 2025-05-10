Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
India Refutes Pakistani Propaganda With Time-Stamped Images of Undamaged Air Bases

Following reports in Pakistani media that Indian air bases had been damaged, the Centre held a special briefing on Operation Sindoor to clarify the situation.

India Refutes Pakistani Propaganda with Time-Stamped Images of Undamaged Air Bases


India has pushed back against what it calls false narratives emerging from Pakistan by releasing time-stamped satellite images showing that its air bases remain unaffected and fully functional. The Indian government says the visual evidence disproves Pakistani claims that several Indian military facilities were hit during recent cross-border hostilities.

Visual Evidence as a Direct Response

Following reports in Pakistani media that Indian air bases had been damaged, the Centre held a special briefing on Operation Sindoor to clarify the situation.

The press conference was addressed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Army, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force.

They presented images captured after the alleged attacks, showing no structural damage to bases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Bathinda, or any of the other locations reportedly targeted.

Attacks and India’s Measured Response

According to Indian officials, Pakistan launched a multi-pronged attack late last night, targeting Indian positions using drones and high-calibre weapons.

The offensive reportedly extended to 26 Indian cities, focusing on India’s western front.

India says it managed to neutralise most of the attacks, avoiding significant casualties or infrastructure loss.

“Pakistan also attacked school and medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur,” said Col Sofiya Qureshi during the briefing.

Despite the provocations, India stressed its intention to avoid escalation.

Mr Misri reiterated that India’s response was restrained and proportionate, adding that the country “does not want any escalation, provided Pakistan reciprocates.”

Disinformation and Diplomatic Messaging

Indian officials framed the release of the satellite images as not just a defensive move, but part of a broader effort to combat misinformation.

They expressed concern over what they described as a calculated attempt by Pakistan to manipulate public perception through false reporting.

The government emphasized that transparency and evidence-based communication are critical during moments of conflict.

By sharing verifiable data, India hopes to reassure the international community and assert its stance against what it sees as deliberate propaganda.

ALSO READ: Special Briefing Operation Sindoor May 10: Here Are Top Points You Need To Know

 

