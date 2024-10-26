Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
India Reiterates Its Call For ‘Restraint’ Following Israeli Strikes On Iran

India Reiterates Its Call For ‘Restraint’ Following Israeli Strikes On Iran

India on Saturday expressed concern over the tensions in Middle East after Israel carried out attacks on Iran.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said,”We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” the MEA statement added.

 Israeli Retaliatory Strikes Target Tehran Following Missile Attack

On Saturday, Israel executed a series of retaliatory airstrikes against military sites in Iran, escalating tensions in the region. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a substantial number of jets carried out three coordinated waves of strikes before dawn, focusing on missile factories and other strategic facilities believed to be involved in Iran’s military operations.

An Associated Press report indicated that Iran claimed its air defenses successfully countered the Israeli attack. Despite this assertion, the strikes resulted in the deaths of two Iranian soldiers, and multiple sites reportedly suffered “limited damage.”

In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry emphasized that the nation is “entitled and obligated” to defend itself against such assaults, while also recognizing its “responsibilities towards regional peace and security.” This statement reflects a more conciliatory tone compared to the rhetoric following previous escalations, suggesting a potential willingness for dialogue amidst ongoing hostilities.

Two regional officials briefed by Tehran disclosed that high-level meetings were held to deliberate on Iran’s potential response to the strikes. One official noted that the damage incurred was “very minimal,” pointing out that several Revolutionary Guard bases within Tehran and its vicinity were among those targeted, indicating the precision of the Israeli military operations.

