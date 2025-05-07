Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Releases Images, Videos Of Neutralizing Terror Camps In POJK And Pakistan Under Operation Sindoor

India Releases Images, Videos Of Neutralizing Terror Camps In POJK And Pakistan Under Operation Sindoor

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived for a detailed security briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack which had left 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen dead.

India Releases Images, Videos Of Neutralizing Terror Camps In POJK And Pakistan Under Operation Sindoor


Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived for a detailed security briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack which had left 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen dead. The attack, which took place on April 22, 2024, was aimed at disrupting peace and tourism in Jammu & Kashmir, an area that had recently witnessed a surge in economic revival through increased tourist footfall. Over 2.25 crore visitors had travelled to the region in the past year alone.

The tragedy bore grim resemblance to the horrors of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Civilians were targeted at close range and explicitly told to carry the message back—an act meant to instill fear and disrupt normalcy. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

India had already provided detailed intelligence on TRF to the UN’s 1267 Sanctions Monitoring Committee in May 2024, including earlier reports in December 2023 concerning LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Despite this, Pakistan failed to act decisively against terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control, continuing instead to issue denials and deflect blame.

The Indian government stated that its strikes, carried out in the early hours of May 7, were non-escalatory, precise, and limited to verified terrorist camps. The intent, authorities said, was to dismantle operational networks and prevent future cross-border infiltrations, not to target civilian infrastructure or provoke open conflict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The photographs released include satellite visuals of key structures that were destroyed. These sites were believed to be operated by groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba—two outfits long accused of orchestrating attacks on Indian soil.

Operation Sindoor was described by Indian officials as precise and restrained, with a focus on non-military, terrorist-linked targets. The images are meant to support that claim, offering both domestic and international audiences a glimpse into the scale and intent of the mission.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Details the Strikes

According to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the military operation was conducted between 1:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. IST. Nine terrorist camps were struck and neutralized with precision across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). She confirmed the attacks were carried out after careful planning, ensuring no civilian casualties.

The terrorist training centres targeted in PoJK included:

  1. Swainala Camp, Muzaffarabad – An LeT training centre.
  2. Sayedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – Focused on jungle survival tactics.
  3. Bhulpur Camp, Kotli – Located 13 km from the LoC, operated by LeT.
  4. Barnala Camp, Bhimber – Used for logistical support.
  5. Abbas Camp, Kotli – Also 13 km from the LoC, known for fidayeen training.

Targets inside Pakistan included:

  1. Sarjal Camp, Sialkot – Located 6 km from the LoC.
  2. Mehmoona Joya Camp – A major Hizbul Mujahideen base that planned the Pathankot attack.
  3. Markaz Taiba, Muridke – Historic LeT headquarters where 26/11 attackers, including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, were trained.
  4. Markaz Subhanallah, Bahawalpur – JeM’s core base, also used for recruitment and training.

Indian officials underlined that all chosen targets were verified terrorist hubs. “So far, there are no reports of any civilian casualties,” Colonel Qureshi confirmed at the end of her briefing.

India maintains that its actions were conducted within the bounds of international norms and were a necessary step to protect national security in the face of persistent threats.

Must Read: Ready To Strike: Indian Army Drops Warning Video Just Ahead Of Operation Sindoor, Watch

Filed under

China On Operation Sindoor JeM’s core base LeT headquarters Blast

newsx

Operation Sindoor Aimed At Bringing Pahalgam Attack Culprits To Justice: Vikram Misri
newsx

India Releases Images, Videos Of Neutralizing Terror Camps In POJK And Pakistan Under Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor Press B

Operation Sindoor Took Place Between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM: Top 10 Takeaways From The...
newsx

‘This is Just the Trailer’: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde On Operation Sindoor
Union Home Minister Amit

Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Speaks To Omar Abdullah, Directs BSF To Ensure Civilian Safety
newsx

‘Operation Sindoor Honors Women Like My Mother’: Pune Victim Kaustabh Ganbote’s Son
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Sindoor Aimed At Bringing Pahalgam Attack Culprits To Justice: Vikram Misri

Operation Sindoor Aimed At Bringing Pahalgam Attack Culprits To Justice: Vikram Misri

Operation Sindoor Took Place Between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM: Top 10 Takeaways From The Operation Sindoor Press Briefing

Operation Sindoor Took Place Between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM: Top 10 Takeaways From The...

‘This is Just the Trailer’: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde On Operation Sindoor

‘This is Just the Trailer’: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde On Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Speaks To Omar Abdullah, Directs BSF To Ensure Civilian Safety

Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Speaks To Omar Abdullah, Directs BSF To Ensure Civilian Safety

‘Operation Sindoor Honors Women Like My Mother’: Pune Victim Kaustabh Ganbote’s Son

‘Operation Sindoor Honors Women Like My Mother’: Pune Victim Kaustabh Ganbote’s Son

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media