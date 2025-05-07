India Releases Images, Videos Of Neutralizing Terror Camps In POJK And Pakistan Under Operation Sindoor

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived for a detailed security briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack which had left 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen dead.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived for a detailed security briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack which had left 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen dead. The attack, which took place on April 22, 2024, was aimed at disrupting peace and tourism in Jammu & Kashmir, an area that had recently witnessed a surge in economic revival through increased tourist footfall. Over 2.25 crore visitors had travelled to the region in the past year alone.

The tragedy bore grim resemblance to the horrors of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Civilians were targeted at close range and explicitly told to carry the message back—an act meant to instill fear and disrupt normalcy. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

India had already provided detailed intelligence on TRF to the UN’s 1267 Sanctions Monitoring Committee in May 2024, including earlier reports in December 2023 concerning LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Despite this, Pakistan failed to act decisively against terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control, continuing instead to issue denials and deflect blame.

The Indian government stated that its strikes, carried out in the early hours of May 7, were non-escalatory, precise, and limited to verified terrorist camps. The intent, authorities said, was to dismantle operational networks and prevent future cross-border infiltrations, not to target civilian infrastructure or provoke open conflict.

India releases pictures of terror camps it has neutralized in PoK & Pakistan under operation Sindoor https://t.co/hnMDownubK pic.twitter.com/6vSbSfYosr — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 7, 2025

The photographs released include satellite visuals of key structures that were destroyed. These sites were believed to be operated by groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba—two outfits long accused of orchestrating attacks on Indian soil.

Operation Sindoor was described by Indian officials as precise and restrained, with a focus on non-military, terrorist-linked targets. The images are meant to support that claim, offering both domestic and international audiences a glimpse into the scale and intent of the mission.

No military establishments were targeted. India has shown considerable restraint: India Military https://t.co/CsC4W8BCsB — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 7, 2025

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Details the Strikes

According to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the military operation was conducted between 1:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. IST. Nine terrorist camps were struck and neutralized with precision across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). She confirmed the attacks were carried out after careful planning, ensuring no civilian casualties.

Watch: Full video of India targeting terror camps in Pak, PoK under operation Sindoor on 7th May pic.twitter.com/XPQYUdFTje — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 7, 2025

The terrorist training centres targeted in PoJK included:

Swainala Camp, Muzaffarabad – An LeT training centre. Sayedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – Focused on jungle survival tactics. Bhulpur Camp, Kotli – Located 13 km from the LoC, operated by LeT. Barnala Camp, Bhimber – Used for logistical support. Abbas Camp, Kotli – Also 13 km from the LoC, known for fidayeen training.

Targets inside Pakistan included:

Significant: India has releases videos of it targeting terror camps in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/d7SDDFIk69 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 7, 2025

Sarjal Camp, Sialkot – Located 6 km from the LoC. Mehmoona Joya Camp – A major Hizbul Mujahideen base that planned the Pathankot attack. Markaz Taiba, Muridke – Historic LeT headquarters where 26/11 attackers, including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, were trained. Markaz Subhanallah, Bahawalpur – JeM’s core base, also used for recruitment and training.

Indian officials underlined that all chosen targets were verified terrorist hubs. “So far, there are no reports of any civilian casualties,” Colonel Qureshi confirmed at the end of her briefing.

India maintains that its actions were conducted within the bounds of international norms and were a necessary step to protect national security in the face of persistent threats.

