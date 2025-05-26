India Reports 1,009 Active COVID-19 Cases: Kerala Leads With Highest Count

According to the Union Health Ministry, most of the COVID case reported were mild and require no hospitalisation.

India on Monday reported a total of 1,009 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. As per the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 update showed a total of 1009 active cases, with 752 new cases recently confirmed.

India on Monday reported a total of 1,009 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. As per the Health Ministry, India’s COVID-19 update showed a total of 1009 active cases, with 752 new cases recently confirmed.

According to the government data, Kerala currently tops the chart with the highest number of active cases at 430. Other states with notable case counts include Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83), and Karnataka (47).

Earlier, a 21-year-old Covid-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane after testing positive died, Thane Municipal Corporation said. The 21-year-old from Mumbra was admitted for treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane on May 22, 2025.

On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the matter regarding COVID-19 cases reported across multiple states, mainly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc., according to official sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It is observed that most of these cases are mild and under home care. However, the Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and, through its multiple agencies, is proactively monitoring the situation closely, the official sources said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, most of the COVID case reported were mild and require no hospitalisation. The country continues to monitor respiratory illnesses through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR.

The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health. While COVID-19 is now considered another type of viral infection, basic precautions such as hand hygiene, masks in crowded areas and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are still encouraged.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Speeds Up Caste And Income Certificate Process For Students Ahead Of New Term