Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • India Reports Rise In Covid-19 Cases As New Omicron JN.1 Variant Spreads: Symptoms, Vaccine Effectiveness & Safety Tips

India Reports Rise In Covid-19 Cases As New Omicron JN.1 Variant Spreads: Symptoms, Vaccine Effectiveness & Safety Tips

India reports 257 active COVID-19 cases as the JN.1 Omicron subvariant spreads. Experts advise caution, vaccines, and hygiene to prevent further transmission.

India Reports Rise In Covid-19 Cases As New Omicron JN.1 Variant Spreads: Symptoms, Vaccine Effectiveness & Safety Tips


As the world moves forward after the pandemic, India has reported a mild yet steady rise in COVID-19 cases, marking a reminder that the virus still lingers. According to government data updated on May 19, 2025, the country currently has 257 active coronavirus cases. The recent spike comes amid growing international concern over the highly infectious JN.1 Omicron subvariant, which has been driving a fresh wave of cases in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Health officials in India have emphasized that the situation remains under control, with no signs of a major outbreak. However, the reappearance of COVID-related deaths in Mumbai confirmed by KEM Hospital has raised local alarms. Kerala has reported the highest number of infections with 69 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (34). Other affected states include Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim.

What Are the Symptoms of the New JN.1 Variant?

Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, highlights that the JN.1 variant brings symptoms similar to earlier strains but tends to be milder. “Symptoms typically include sore throat, cough, fever, and fatigue,” says Dr Goyal.

Although the new variant is considered highly contagious, she reassures that it does not seem deadlier than previous forms. “Severe effects are mostly observed in individuals with weak immunity, pre-existing illnesses, or advanced age,” she adds.

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Still Work?

Vaccination continues to be one of the strongest shields against severe illness. “Vaccines still protect against hospitalisation and severe disease, even with new variants,” says Dr Goyal. She explains that booster shots significantly enhance protection, especially for high-risk individuals.

“No vaccine is perfect, but regular immunisation and boosters reduce complications and help prevent virus spread,” she advises.

How Can You Protect Yourself?

Health experts strongly recommend basic precautions to keep the virus in check. Dr Goyal advises:

  • Wear a mask in crowded areas

  • Wash hands frequently

  • Stay updated with vaccines and boosters

  • Isolate and seek medical advice if symptoms arise

She also cautions against self-medicating or ignoring early signs of infection. “Do not go to public places if you’re sick. Consult a doctor before taking any medicines,” she stresses.

Global Context: Singapore & Hong Kong See Surge

India’s rising numbers mirror an international pattern. Singapore has seen a 28% jump in weekly COVID-19 cases recently, while Hong Kong reported 31 deaths—its highest in a year. These trends point to the potential global impact of the JN.1 variant, making monitoring and quick responses crucial.

Indian Health Authorities Stay Vigilant

Despite the increase, Indian authorities including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have confirmed there is no immediate threat of a large-scale outbreak. Surveillance systems are active, with emphasis on early detection and rapid response.

Experts warn against complacency, reminding the public that ongoing hygiene, responsible behavior, and vaccination are key tools in avoiding another major wave. “Stay alert, not alarmed,” say officials, reinforcing a cautious but confident stance on the nation’s preparedness.

Filed under

Covid-19 Cases India COVID-19 cases JN.1 COVID variant

