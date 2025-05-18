India Responds Strongly To Protest Near Embassy In Portugal

The Indian Embassy in Portugal has issued a strong statement following a protest organized by Pakistan near its Chancery building, calling it a “cowardly provocation.” In response, the Embassy tweeted that it acted firmly through “Operation Sindoor,” a diplomatic measure aimed at countering the attempt.

The statement read: “Embassy of India responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near our Chancery building. We thank the Government of Portugal and its police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the Embassy. India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken.”

Indian Embassy in Portugal tweets, "Embassy of India responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near our Chancery building. We thank the Government of Portugal and its police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and… pic.twitter.com/MBG4Pmuyst — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

While specific details of “Operation Sindoor” were not disclosed, officials indicated that it involved heightened security coordination and diplomatic communication with Portuguese authorities.

No untoward incident was reported, and the embassy premises remained secure throughout the episode.

