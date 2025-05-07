Home
India Retaliates Against Pakistan: Nine Terror Hubs Targeted In Operation Sindoor

In a swift and calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, striking nine key terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a swift and calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, striking nine key terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Each location was identified as a hub for planning, training, or launching cross-border terrorism.

The 9 Targets of Operation Sindoor

  1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur
    Operational headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), responsible for indoctrination and training of cadres. Linked to the Pulwama attack.
  2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke
    Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) main training centre. Known as the ideological and operational cradle of the group.
  3. Sarjal / Tehra Kalan, Shakargarh, Narowal District
    JeM infiltration launchpad disguised within a health centre, used for pushing terrorists into Jammu & Kashmir.
  4. Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot
    A less-known but vital operational base used by JeM and LeT for logistics and coordination along the border.
  5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Bhimber (PoK)
    Linked to anti-India propaganda and religious indoctrination, especially in southern parts of PoK.
  6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli (PoK)
    An established terror training site in Kotli district, often visited by senior handlers and trainers.
  7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli District (PoK)
    A fortified JeM facility known for housing arms and trained fighters. Operated under tight surveillance.
  8. Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad (PoK)
    Used for acclimatisation and advanced training of militants before infiltration into Indian territory.
  9. Markaz Syedna Bilal
    Believed to be a newer radicalisation centre, increasingly used to mobilize youth from PoK and northern Punjab.

These coordinated strikes underline India’s shift towards proactive counter-terror operations. The message is clear: any attack on Indian soil will invite swift and precise retaliation.

Must Read: Targets Of Operation Sindoor Uncovered: JeM And LeT Headquarters Among Strategic Sites Hit By Indian Forces

Air Travel Disrupted Across Northern India Following Operation Sindoor
Senior security officials

Operation Sindoor: Over 80 Terrorists Killed in India’s Cross-Border Strikes in Pakistan and PoK
Shashi Tharoor

So Proud Of My Country Today: Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Operation Sindoor
Families of Pahalgam terr

‘This Is the Real Tribute’: Families Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Thank PM Modi, Salute Army...
newsx

‘We Are Ready To Fight For India’: Rajasthan’s Barmer Locals Support Operation Sindoor
newsx

India Retaliates Against Pakistan: Nine Terror Hubs Targeted In Operation Sindoor
