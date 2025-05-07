India Retaliates Against Pakistan: Nine Terror Hubs Targeted In Operation Sindoor

In a swift and calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, striking nine key terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Each location was identified as a hub for planning, training, or launching cross-border terrorism.
The 9 Targets of Operation Sindoor
- Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur
Operational headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), responsible for indoctrination and training of cadres. Linked to the Pulwama attack.
- Markaz Taiba, Muridke
Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) main training centre. Known as the ideological and operational cradle of the group.
- Sarjal / Tehra Kalan, Shakargarh, Narowal District
JeM infiltration launchpad disguised within a health centre, used for pushing terrorists into Jammu & Kashmir.
- Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot
A less-known but vital operational base used by JeM and LeT for logistics and coordination along the border.
- Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Bhimber (PoK)
Linked to anti-India propaganda and religious indoctrination, especially in southern parts of PoK.
- Markaz Abbas, Kotli (PoK)
An established terror training site in Kotli district, often visited by senior handlers and trainers.
- Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli District (PoK)
A fortified JeM facility known for housing arms and trained fighters. Operated under tight surveillance.
- Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad (PoK)
Used for acclimatisation and advanced training of militants before infiltration into Indian territory.
- Markaz Syedna Bilal
Believed to be a newer radicalisation centre, increasingly used to mobilize youth from PoK and northern Punjab.
These coordinated strikes underline India’s shift towards proactive counter-terror operations. The message is clear: any attack on Indian soil will invite swift and precise retaliation.
