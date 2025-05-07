India Retaliates Against Pakistan: Nine Terror Hubs Targeted In Operation Sindoor

In a swift and calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, striking nine key terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a swift and calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, striking nine key terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Each location was identified as a hub for planning, training, or launching cross-border terrorism.

The 9 Targets of Operation Sindoor

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur

Operational headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), responsible for indoctrination and training of cadres. Linked to the Pulwama attack. Markaz Taiba, Muridke

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) main training centre. Known as the ideological and operational cradle of the group. Sarjal / Tehra Kalan, Shakargarh, Narowal District

JeM infiltration launchpad disguised within a health centre, used for pushing terrorists into Jammu & Kashmir. Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot

A less-known but vital operational base used by JeM and LeT for logistics and coordination along the border. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Bhimber (PoK)

Linked to anti-India propaganda and religious indoctrination, especially in southern parts of PoK. Markaz Abbas, Kotli (PoK)

An established terror training site in Kotli district, often visited by senior handlers and trainers. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli District (PoK)

A fortified JeM facility known for housing arms and trained fighters. Operated under tight surveillance. Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad (PoK)

Used for acclimatisation and advanced training of militants before infiltration into Indian territory. Markaz Syedna Bilal

Believed to be a newer radicalisation centre, increasingly used to mobilize youth from PoK and northern Punjab.

These coordinated strikes underline India’s shift towards proactive counter-terror operations. The message is clear: any attack on Indian soil will invite swift and precise retaliation.

