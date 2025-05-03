Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action

Diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh have sharply deteriorated since the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August last year.

India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action


A retired Bangladeshi military officer has triggered a sharp deterioration in India-Bangladesh relations by proposing military collaboration with China to seize India’s northeastern states. Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman, a close associate of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and head of the commission probing the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles mutiny, posted on Facebook that “if India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy the seven states of Northeastern India.” He further added, “I think it is necessary to start discussions with China on a joint military arrangement in this regard.” The post, written in Bengali, drew swift condemnation from India and widespread political criticism.

Government Distances Itself from Statement

The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded by clarifying that Rahman’s remarks do not represent the official stance of the interim government. “The comments do not reflect the position or policies of the government of Bangladesh, and as such, the government neither endorses nor supports such rhetoric in any form or manner,” the ministry stated. Officials also appealed to both the public and the media not to attribute Rahman’s personal views to the state. According to The Dhaka Tribune, the administration reaffirmed its commitment to international principles, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

India Imposes Trade Restrictions

India retaliated by revoking a special trans-shipment facility that previously allowed Bangladesh to export goods to international destinations via Indian ports and airports. The restriction affects exports to regions including the Middle East and Europe, with only goods bound for Nepal and Bhutan remaining exempt under India’s WTO obligations. Bangladesh had relied heavily on Indian transit routes to move its goods beyond South Asia.

Political Climate and Minority Attacks Intensify Tensions

Diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh have sharply deteriorated since the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August last year. The Yunus-led interim regime faces growing criticism for failing to control rising attacks on minority communities, particularly Hindus. Indian political leaders across party lines have voiced alarm over both the rhetoric of Rahman and the broader regional implications of Dhaka’s alignment with Beijing.

Bangladesh India

