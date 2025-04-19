India-Saudi Arabia Relations Set To Deepen As PM Modi Embarks On High-Stakes Visit to Saudi Arabia Soon

India views its relationship with Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone of its engagement in the Gulf region. Both countries are expected to use this visit to build on previous commitments

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, 2025, at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom. This marks PM Modi’s third visit to Saudi Arabia, following his earlier visits in 2016 and 2019. The visit comes after Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s State Visit to New Delhi in September 2023, where he attended the G20 Summit and co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

Strengthening A Decade-Long Strategic Partnership

India and Saudi Arabia continue to maintain close and friendly relations rooted in shared socio-cultural values and a long history of trade interactions. As strategic partners, both countries have built strong ties in key areas such as political engagement, defence, security cooperation, trade, investment, energy, technology, health, education, and cultural exchanges. Over the past decade, India and the Kingdom have expanded their partnership across various domains, driven by high-level visits, growing investment flows, and enhanced defence collaboration.

High-Level Engagement And Mutual Interests

Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit aims to further deepen the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Saudi Arabia and continuing active engagement at the highest levels. It will allow both sides to review progress in strategic cooperation and to explore new avenues in trade, technology, and defence.

Officials confirmed that the visit would also include discussions on regional and international developments of shared interest, reflecting the growing alignment between the two countries on global matters. The India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, established in 2019, continues to serve as a platform for sustained dialogue and coordination.

Boosting Regional And Global Cooperation

India views its relationship with Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone of its engagement in the Gulf region. Both countries are expected to use this visit to build on previous commitments and pave the way for greater cooperation in multilateral forums, regional stability, and economic development.

