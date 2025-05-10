India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target

According to earlier reports, Pakistan initiated a large-scale aerial assault late on May 9, targeting 26 locations across India as part of its military operation codenamed Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

On May 10, India accused Pakistan of intensifying hostilities by targeting Indian military facilities and civilian areas along the western border. The statement came during a high-level joint briefing conducted by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The briefing featured remarks from Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The officials assured the public that all areas within India remain secure and that the armed forces are actively neutralizing every threat posed by Pakistan’s aggression.

Pakistan Deploys Advanced Weaponry, Conducts Air Intrusions

Colonel Qureshi revealed that Pakistan has used a combination of fighter aircraft, drones, long-range missiles, and loitering munitions to attack multiple regions across India — from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab. She also confirmed that Pakistan attempted an airspace intrusion, targeting medical facilities at key air bases in Awantipur and Srinagar.

Limited Damage Reported; India Responds with Measured Retaliation

Despite the widespread attacks, Qureshi stated that both military installations and civilian zones suffered minimal damage. India’s armed forces responded swiftly and effectively to Pakistan’s provocations. The Indian government also condemned Islamabad’s attempts to spread misinformation and manipulate narratives through fake news campaigns.

“India has acted with restraint and responsibility while defending itself against Pakistan’s provocative actions,” said Qureshi.

Pakistan Launches Coordinated Attacks Under ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’

The attacks affected cities including Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, and Jaisalmer.

India Retaliates by Targeting Multiple Pakistani Air Bases

In response to Pakistan’s escalation, India launched precise retaliatory strikes on several Pakistani air bases. These included the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, Rafiqi Air Base in Shorkot, and Murid Air Base in Chakwal. Reports also suggest another unnamed air facility was hit during the Indian counter-offensive.

