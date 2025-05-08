Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
India Secures All Strategic Bases, Ports on High Alert Amid Tensions

In a series of precautionary steps amid escalating tensions, India has secured all its military bases and critical assets, government sources confirmed late Thursday night.

India Secures All Strategic Bases, Ports on High Alert Amid Tensions

Brazil calls on the parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tensions. Norway calls for "restraint, de-escalation."


In a series of precautionary steps amid escalating tensions, India has secured all its military bases and critical assets, government sources confirmed late Thursday night.

At Mundra Port, all planned vessel berthings have been cancelled. Meanwhile, at Kandla Port, authorities have directed all ships to switch off their lights as a security measure.

Shipping movement has been halted at both ports and will remain suspended until daylight as part of enhanced coastal surveillance and maritime security protocols.

More details awaited

Brazil And Norway Call For Restraint As India-Pakistan’s Cross Border Tensions Escalate
India Secures All Strategic Bases, Ports on High Alert Amid Tensions
Pakistani Drones Shot Down in Bathinda; Infiltration Bid Foiled in Samba
‘Pakistan’s Support for Terror Groups Is a Longstanding Issue’: US Spokesperson Echoes India’s Concern
Old Beirut Blast Video Shared As Pakistan Missile Attack on India: PIB Debunks Fake Claim
Fresh Shelling Heard in Kupwara; Old Beirut Blast Video Falsely Linked to Pakistan-India Conflict
