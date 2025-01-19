Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
India Secures Historic Nomination to Two Key UN Panels on Data and Statistics

India has achieved a significant milestone on the global stage by securing nominations to two prestigious United Nations panels focused on data and statistics. This marks a major step for the country as it takes a central role in shaping the future of global data standards and practices.

Membership in the UN Statistical Council

India has been appointed to the United Nations Statistical Council after a considerable gap, signifying its growing influence in the field of global data management. Additionally, the country has been nominated to the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics (UN-CEBD). These nominations place India at the heart of global conversations about data science, big data, and their applications in official statistics.

India’s Contributions to Global Data Standards

India’s role in these committees will involve contributing to the creation of international norms and guidelines in using big data and data science for official statistics. These practices will impact vital areas, such as economic growth, rural access, trade, and sustainability. As part of these panels, India will share its developments in the field, showcasing tools and techniques that utilize the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to improve national statistical systems globally.

A representative from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation shared, “In its role on these panels, India will share developments and provide tools that harness the latest technologies such as AI, which can be used by national statistical offices from around the world.”

Big Data Panel’s Global Impact

The UN panel on big data will focus on developing globally harmonized models that address crucial fields like economic development, social well-being, and environmental sustainability. Key areas of work will include geospatial information, demographic and social statistics, gender statistics, national accounts, and environmental-economic accounting.

A statement released by UN Stats highlighted the significance of these efforts: “The panel will work on developing globally harmonised models in fields vital to higher economic growth and well-being of national populations, including development indicators, geospatial information, demographic and social statistics, gender statistics, national accounts, and environmental-economic accounting.”

India’s Growing Influence in Data Science

This nomination represents a significant boost to India’s reputation on the global statistical front. “This is a boost to India’s global statistical reputation and recognition of its data skills and manpower,” said a second official. India’s expanding expertise and contributions to the field will help drive international standards in the use of data science for policymaking.

Pioneering Initiatives by India

India plans to showcase its pioneering initiatives in the world of data science. These include the establishment of the Data Innovation Lab and the exploration of alternative data sources like satellite imagery and machine learning for better policymaking. The country’s forward-thinking approach to data science highlights its commitment to using innovative technologies for solving real-world challenges.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation emphasized that India’s nomination is a recognition of its capacity to lead in this field, both at the national and global levels.

Reforms in India’s Statistical Systems

India’s nomination to these global panels follows a period of domestic reforms aimed at improving the country’s statistical systems. Last year, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) released a report titled “The State of India’s Statistical System,” which highlighted the need for reforms to strengthen the country’s data infrastructure.

There were also challenges within the National Statistical Commission (NSC), which led the government to appoint Saurabh Garg as Secretary of the Ministry of Statistics in April last year. Garg is now overseeing a pilot project that aims to standardize data definitions and practices across ministries and states.

These reforms are expected to bring greater efficiency, accuracy, and reliability to India’s statistical data, helping the country contribute even more effectively to global data science efforts.

