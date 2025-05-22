Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
India Seeks Japan’s Support On Terrorism: MP Sanjay Kumar Jha Leads Delegation After Pahalgam Attack

During a high-level visit to Japan, Indian MP Sanjay Kumar Jha urged Tokyo to back India's counter-terrorism efforts following the Pahalgam attack. Japan expressed strong solidarity.

India Seeks Japan’s Support On Terrorism: MP Sanjay Kumar Jha Leads Delegation After Pahalgam Attack


All party delegation led by H.E. Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, India, is visiting Japan from 22–24 May 2025.

Today, the delegation met H.E. Mr Takeshi Iwaya, Hon’ble Foreign Minister of Japan.

At the outset, H.E. Mr Takeshi Iwaya expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and extended his sympathies to those injured in the attack. He emphasised that terrorism cannot be justified in any form and expressed the solidarity of Japan with India and with the world in the fight against terrorism.

H.E. Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a nefarious attempt to disturb development and peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India. Through Operation Sindoor, India responded to the attack in a precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory manner.

H.E. Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha further conveyed that India has zero tolerance for terrorism and that it does not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them. He requested Japan’s support in the fight against terrorism and, in this context, called for giving effect to the UN Security Council Press Statement of 25 April 2025, which underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and to bring them to justice.

His Excellency the Foreign Minister reiterated Japan’s support to India’s fight against terrorism and expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by the Indian side. He called for punishing the perpetrators of terror activities.

The delegation later met H.E. Mr Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, currently Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Japan-India Association; and H.E. Mr Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan.

In both meetings, the delegation conveyed India’s resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. H.E. Mr Yoshihide Suga and H.E. Mr Takashi Endo reiterated Japan’s commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism.

Further, the delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks and briefed them on India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Participants at the interaction expressed strong support for India’s efforts to combat terrorism.

In the meetings and interactions, H.E. Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasized that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister H.E. Shri Narendra Modi, India is committed to ensuring the safety and security of every Indian and working with the international community to fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism.

The delegation also offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Edogawa, Tokyo.

India Japan relations Pahalgam Terror Attack Sanjay Kumar Jha Japan visit

