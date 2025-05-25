India's all-party delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, highlighted Operation Sindoor and India's cross-border strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, speaking on behalf of an all-party delegation visiting the United States, stated on Sunday that India has increased the cost Pakistan must pay for sponsoring terrorism, particularly after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that targeted Hindu pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s Global Outreach After Pahalgam Attack

Tharoor said the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, was orchestrated by The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, to derail normalcy in Kashmir and provoke communal backlash in India. The attackers reportedly identified victims based on their religion. However, “Indians held together unitedly in the face of this atrocity,” he noted during a session at the Indian Consulate in New York.

He emphasized that India’s retaliation under Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, signaled a shift in New Delhi’s counter-terrorism policy. The operation involved precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures deep within Pakistani territory — a step beyond the earlier surgical strikes of 2016 and Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

“We have now crossed not only the LoC but also the international border, striking Pakistan in its heartland. We do not seek war, but we will no longer tolerate terrorism,” Tharoor asserted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

International Delegations Mobilized

The delegation led by Tharoor is among seven groups dispatched globally to build international awareness about India’s new approach to cross-border terrorism. This delegation is also visiting Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia, and will return to Washington in June to engage with U.S. lawmakers.

In Bahrain, BJP MP Baijayant Panda declared that Operation Sindoor had effectively “called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff”, accusing Islamabad of using its nuclear capacity to shield terror activities.

“We won’t be blackmailed anymore. Our aim isn’t war, it’s deterrence,” Panda said, pointing out that more than 50 sanctioned terrorists operate freely in Pakistan.

Engagements in Gulf, South Korea, and Qatar

Another delegation, led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, met Qatar’s Shura Council and stressed India’s national outrage over the Pahalgam attack. Qatari MPs reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

In South Korea, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha led a dialogue with the Indian diaspora, stating that India’s response to the Pahalgam attack was “measured, targeted, and non-escalatory.” The Indian Embassy in Seoul said the delegation reaffirmed India’s firm stand: “Dialogue cannot coexist with terror.”

India’s Frustration Over Lack of Action by Pakistan

Tharoor also criticized Pakistan’s failure to act against terrorism over the years, highlighting India’s past diplomatic efforts after attacks such as Mumbai 2008 and Pathankot 2016.

“We’ve tried everything – dossiers, UN sanctions, diplomatic talks – but Pakistan remains in denial. No prosecutions, no dismantling of terror camps, just continued safe havens,” he said.

Tharoor also expressed concern over China and Pakistan blocking the UN Security Council’s reference to The Resistance Front, raising questions about global cooperation in fighting terrorism.

India’s Message: Terror Will Be Met With Reprisal

As per Tharoor, the Indian strikes were not an opening to war, but a calibrated message of retribution. “You start, we reply. You stop, we’ll stop,” he said.

The visit concluded with the delegation paying tribute at the National 9/11 Memorial, reaffirming India’s commitment to the global fight against terrorism.

ALSO READ: Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth