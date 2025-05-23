India Sends Parliament Delegations Across the Globe in Major Diplomatic Outreach This May and June

In a wide-reaching diplomatic initiative, India is sending seven groups of parliamentarians to dozens of countries around the world between May 21 and June 5, 2025. The official travel document reveals a carefully coordinated series of visits by All-India Party Delegations.

In a wide-reaching diplomatic initiative, India is sending seven groups of parliamentarians to dozens of countries around the world between May 21 and June 5, 2025. The official travel document reveals a carefully coordinated series of visits by All-India Party Delegations to countries spanning the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

This large-scale outreach is part of a broader effort to strengthen diplomatic, cultural, and political ties with a diverse set of nations. Here’s a breakdown of the group-wise travel plans.

Group I: Focus on the Gulf and North Africa

Destinations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Algeria

Group I will start its journey on May 23, 2025, beginning with Bahrain, followed by Kuwait on May 25, and Saudi Arabia on May 27. The group will conclude its mission in Algeria on May 30.

This itinerary shows a clear emphasis on West Asia and North Africa, regions that are strategically important for energy, trade, and the Indian diaspora.

Group II: Strengthening Ties in Western Europe

Destinations: France, Italy, Denmark, UK, Belgium, Germany

Group II’s visit kicks off on May 25, 2025, in France, then heads to Italy two days later. The tour continues to Denmark on May 29, followed by the United Kingdom on June 1, Belgium on June 3, and wraps up in Germany on June 5.

This is clearly a high-priority European mission, covering key EU nations and the UK. It’s likely intended to boost cooperation in areas like trade, climate action, and tech innovation, especially post-Brexit.

Group III: Engaging with East and Southeast Asia

Destinations: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia

Group III starts its travels even earlier, reaching Japan on May 22, 2025. They move to South Korea on May 24, followed by Singapore on May 27, Indonesia on May 28, and Malaysia on May 31.

This tour underscores India’s continued interest in Asia-Pacific partnerships amid ongoing geopolitical shifts in the region.

Group IV: Outreach to the UAE and Africa

Destinations: UAE, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, Liberia

Group IV begins its trip in the UAE on May 21, 2025, before heading to DR Congo on May 24, Sierra Leone on May 28, and Liberia on May 31.

This group appears to be part of India’s effort to deepen relations with Africa, a region gaining more geopolitical significance—and where India has been active in development cooperation and trade.

Group V: Strengthening Latin American and U.S. Relations

Destinations: Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, USA

Starting on May 25, 2025, Group V will travel across Latin America, beginning in Guyana, then Panama on May 27, Colombia on May 29, and Brazil on May 31. The group’s final stop is in the United States on June 3.

This schedule indicates India’s intent to invest more in Latin America, a region with growing economic potential, and to reaffirm ties with the U.S., a key strategic partner.

Group VI: Expanding Presence in Eastern Europe and Russia

Destinations: Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, Spain

Group VI embarks on its journey on May 22, 2025, starting with Russia. From there, the group moves to Slovenia on May 25, Greece on May 27, Latvia on May 29, and concludes in Spain on May 31.

This combination of Eastern and Southern European countries highlights India’s goal of diversifying its European relationships amid changing regional dynamics.

Group VII: Covering Africa and the Gulf

Destinations: Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt

Group VII will begin in Qatar on May 24, 2025, then visit South Africa on May 27, Ethiopia on May 29, and Egypt on June 1.

The mix of Gulf and African nations in this leg points to India’s dual focus on energy security and strengthening ties with African institutions.

What This Means

This is one of the most extensive international outreach efforts by Indian parliamentarians in recent times. With 7 groups covering nearly 35 countries in two weeks, the goal seems to be a blend of diplomacy, parliamentary cooperation, and reinforcing India’s global presence.

Though the document doesn’t mention the individual names of parliamentarians or specific agenda points, it’s likely that these visits will include meetings with government officials, Indian diaspora groups, and business communities.