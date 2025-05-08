Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
  • India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor

India downs two Pakistani JF-17 jets during Operation Sindoor retaliation. Pakistan confirms loss as border tensions reach new highs.

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor


India’s military shot down at least two Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets on Thursday evening as part of its ongoing Operation Sindoor, escalating the already tense standoff between the two nations. The Indian strike came in response to coordinated Pakistani drone and missile attacks launched across several Indian border regions.

According to official reports, the Indian Armed Forces acted swiftly and decisively, targeting multiple Pakistani military assets. Pakistan has publicly acknowledged the loss of two of its aircraft.

“We regret to confirm that two JF-17 aircraft were lost during active duty,” said Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), in a formal statement.

The confrontation marks a significant escalation in Operation Sindoor—India’s military operation launched to avenge the terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The ongoing operation has included air and drone strikes targeting terror camps and air defence systems across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and parts of Punjab province, including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Earlier reports indicated that India had also neutralized more than 70 missiles and intercepted multiple drone attacks using the S-400 air defence system and its Integrated Counter-UAS Grid. Following Pakistan’s failed attempts to damage Indian radar installations, India retaliated with Harpy drones and other precision strikes, reportedly destroying Pakistan’s HQ-9 missile launchers and disabling air defence systems in Lahore.

Thursday’s jet takedown is another powerful signal of India’s readiness to respond with force. Military analysts note that these developments show a strategic shift in India’s rules of engagement, signalling it will no longer tolerate provocations near its borders.

With tensions rising and military operations active on both sides, the international community is closely watching for signs of de-escalation. Meanwhile, India has reaffirmed its focus on neutralizing terror threats and protecting national security under the framework of Operation Sindoor.

