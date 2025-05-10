Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Shuts 32 Airports After Border Tensions Rise With Pakistan | What Flyers Need To Know

India Shuts 32 Airports After Border Tensions Rise With Pakistan | What Flyers Need To Know

India shuts 32 airports, halts 25 air routes after Pakistan breaks ceasefire. NOTAMs issued, passengers advised of delays and alternate route plans.

India Shuts 32 Airports After Border Tensions Rise With Pakistan | What Flyers Need To Know


Following Pakistan’s violation of the recently agreed ceasefire along the border, India has taken precautionary measures to protect civilian aviation by temporarily closing 32 airports in the northern and western regions of the country. The directive was issued through a series of NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other relevant aviation authorities.

According to the latest press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the closure impacts civil flight operations at these airports from May 9 to May 14, 2025, extending until 5:29 am IST on May 15, 2025.

Affected Airports

The airports temporarily closed include key strategic and civil aviation hubs:

  • Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, Uttarlai

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The civil aviation regulator also announced the suspension of 25 Air Traffic Service (ATS) route segments within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs). These route closures, as specified in NOTAM G0555/25, are in effect from ground level to unlimited altitude until 11:59 pm on May 14, 2025.

Impact on Airlines and Passengers

The Ministry has advised airlines and private operators to follow alternate flight routes in line with updated air traffic advisories. It emphasized that the NOTAMs were issued in coordination with relevant Air Traffic Control (ATC) units to ensure safety and minimal disruption during the closure period.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport Authority issued a public advisory on Saturday stating that regular operations will continue for now, but warned of possible delays or disruptions due to tightened security protocols enforced by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Passengers have been asked to arrive early and expect longer wait times at checkpoints.

The precautionary move follows a rapid escalation along the India-Pakistan border after Pakistan reportedly broke the ceasefire agreement, hours after both countries committed to reducing border hostilities. Drone sightings and shelling in border areas further contributed to India’s heightened security response.

ALSO READ: Soldier Killed Guarding Air Base In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

Filed under

32 airports closed India airport closure May 2025 India Pakistan ceasefire 2025

newsx

Pakistan Says India Violating Ceasefire At LoC, Sharif Silent On Violations In Victory Speech
Air travel in and out of

Over 60 Flights Cancelled, 200 Delayed at Delhi Airport Amid Heightened Airspace Security
Pakistan issues a stateme

‘Committed By India’: Pakistan Issues Statement Over Ceasefire Violation
newsx

India Shuts 32 Airports After Border Tensions Rise With Pakistan | What Flyers Need To...
Bangladesh bans Awami Lea

Bangladesh’s Interim Government Bans Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Citing National Security, War Crimes
newsx

Indian Soldier Injured In Gunfire At Nagrota Army Station Amid Rising Border Tensions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Says India Violating Ceasefire At LoC, Sharif Silent On Violations In Victory Speech

Pakistan Says India Violating Ceasefire At LoC, Sharif Silent On Violations In Victory Speech

Over 60 Flights Cancelled, 200 Delayed at Delhi Airport Amid Heightened Airspace Security

Over 60 Flights Cancelled, 200 Delayed at Delhi Airport Amid Heightened Airspace Security

‘Committed By India’: Pakistan Issues Statement Over Ceasefire Violation

‘Committed By India’: Pakistan Issues Statement Over Ceasefire Violation

Bangladesh’s Interim Government Bans Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Citing National Security, War Crimes

Bangladesh’s Interim Government Bans Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Citing National Security, War Crimes

Indian Soldier Injured In Gunfire At Nagrota Army Station Amid Rising Border Tensions

Indian Soldier Injured In Gunfire At Nagrota Army Station Amid Rising Border Tensions

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media