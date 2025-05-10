India Shuts 32 Airports After Border Tensions Rise With Pakistan | What Flyers Need To Know

Following Pakistan’s violation of the recently agreed ceasefire along the border, India has taken precautionary measures to protect civilian aviation by temporarily closing 32 airports in the northern and western regions of the country. The directive was issued through a series of NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other relevant aviation authorities.

According to the latest press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the closure impacts civil flight operations at these airports from May 9 to May 14, 2025, extending until 5:29 am IST on May 15, 2025.

Affected Airports

The airports temporarily closed include key strategic and civil aviation hubs:

Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, Uttarlai Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The civil aviation regulator also announced the suspension of 25 Air Traffic Service (ATS) route segments within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs). These route closures, as specified in NOTAM G0555/25, are in effect from ground level to unlimited altitude until 11:59 pm on May 14, 2025.

Impact on Airlines and Passengers

The Ministry has advised airlines and private operators to follow alternate flight routes in line with updated air traffic advisories. It emphasized that the NOTAMs were issued in coordination with relevant Air Traffic Control (ATC) units to ensure safety and minimal disruption during the closure period.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport Authority issued a public advisory on Saturday stating that regular operations will continue for now, but warned of possible delays or disruptions due to tightened security protocols enforced by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Passengers have been asked to arrive early and expect longer wait times at checkpoints.

The precautionary move follows a rapid escalation along the India-Pakistan border after Pakistan reportedly broke the ceasefire agreement, hours after both countries committed to reducing border hostilities. Drone sightings and shelling in border areas further contributed to India’s heightened security response.

