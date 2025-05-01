Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted

India has officially closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, a move that is expected to severely impact several international routes originating from Pakistan.

India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted


India has officially closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, a move that is expected to severely impact several international routes originating from Pakistan. The decision came in response to Pakistan’s earlier ban on Indian carriers, further escalating the ongoing aviation restrictions between the two countries.

Speaking on the matter, Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd.) stated, “Pakistan had already banned all Indian airlines from their airspace, but we did it yesterday. So the flights that go to Kuala Lumpur from Islamabad, which take 5 hours and 30 minutes to reach Malaysia, will now take 8 hours and 30 minutes.” He added that flights to other destinations such as Dhaka, Singapore, and Australia will also face longer durations due to the closure of Indian airspace.

The change is likely to increase fuel costs and travel times for Pakistan’s international carriers, while also straining operational schedules. There has been no official comment yet from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority on possible adjustments or countermeasures.

Must Read: India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be Punished’

