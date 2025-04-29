India Slams Pakistan As ‘Rogue State’ At UN After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposes Pakistan’s Role

During her speech, Patel took sharp aim at Pakistan, criticizing its delegation for attempting to misuse the UN platform for propaganda.

Just a week after the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India strongly criticized Pakistan at the United Nations (UN), branding it a “rogue state” responsible for fueling global terrorism and disturbing regional peace.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, highlighted that the Pahalgam attack — which claimed 26 civilian lives, mainly tourists — was the deadliest on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

India Acknowledges Global Support Against Terrorism

Ambassador Patel expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support India received worldwide after the Pahalgam incident. She emphasized that the global community’s response reaffirms its “zero tolerance” stance on terrorism.

“India deeply appreciates the strong and clear support from international leaders and governments, which reflects the world’s united stand against terrorism,” Patel said during her UN address.

Support for Victims of Terrorism Through New Global Network

Welcoming the formation of the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network (VoTAN), Patel called it a major step in providing a structured and secure platform for terrorism victims to share their experiences.

She stressed, “Initiatives like VoTAN are vital in strengthening the global fight against terrorism, keeping victims at the heart of our efforts.”

India Exposes Pakistan’s Open Admission of Terror Sponsorship

During her speech, Patel took sharp aim at Pakistan, criticizing its delegation for attempting to misuse the UN platform for propaganda.

She reminded the global audience of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s recent admission on television, where he confessed to Pakistan’s history of training, funding, and supporting terrorist organizations.

Patel asserted, “This confession is not surprising; it only further exposes Pakistan’s role as a rogue state enabling terrorism and regional instability. The world must not look away anymore.”

India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror strike, New Delhi officially downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a related escalation, Pakistan’s forces initiated unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 28-29, targeting areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor — marking the fifth consecutive ceasefire violation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally took charge of the investigation into the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on terror networks, demolishing hideouts and arresting suspects linked to extremist groups.