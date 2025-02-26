India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC, Calls It A “Failed State Surviving On International Handouts”

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi, representing the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan's statements at the seventh meeting of the 58th session of the UNHRC.

India launched a scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday, calling it a “failed state” that “thrives on instability and survives on international handouts.”

In response to Pakistan’s repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir, Tyagi criticized the country’s leadership for spreading falsehoods at international forums.

“A Failed State That Thrives on Instability”

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan’s leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorist complex,” Tyagi said in his speech.

“Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council’s time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity, and its governance of incompetence.”

The Indian diplomat emphasized that while India remains committed to democracy and development, Pakistan continues to suffer from misgovernance and internal instability.

“India remains focused on democracy, progress, and ensuring dignity for its peopleâ€”values that Pakistan would do well to learn from,” he asserted.

Pakistan’s “Unhealthy Obsession” with India

In his remarks, Tyagi also addressed Pakistan’s persistent attempts to internationalize the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming India’s sovereignty over the region.

“The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social, and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people’s trust in the government’s commitment to bring normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” he stated.

Tyagi accused Pakistan of failing to address its own internal crises while fixating on India.

“Instead of its unhealthy obsession with India, Pakistan should focus on providing actual governance and justice to its own people,” he said. “As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities, and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies, and which brazenly harbors UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone.”

India Exercises Its Right of Reply

The Indian diplomat’s remarks came as India exercised its right of reply in response to what it called “baseless and malicious” allegations made by Pakistan at the UNHRC.

“India is exercising its right of reply in response to the baseless and malicious references made by Pakistan,” Tyagi stated.

His remarks echoed the stance taken by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who recently reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India.

At a UN Security Council debate on February 19, Harish had slammed Pakistan for raising Kashmir and spreading misinformation.

“The Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have referred to an integral and inalienable part of India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in his remarks. I would like to reaffirm that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India,” Harish had stated.

India has consistently taken a firm stand against Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue and has repeatedly called out its support for terrorism.

