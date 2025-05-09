India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

This isn't the first time Asif has indulged in sabre-rattling. In a previous statement, he had warned that any Indian aggression could have catastrophic consequences.

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate as Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued yet another provocative warning, suggesting that the absence of diplomatic talks could lead to armed conflict.

“If India does not talk at the diplomatic and political table and [through diplomatic] channels, we will talk and respond with guns. Pakistan does not have time to wait and show patience. We have to stop India here,” Asif declared.

Repeated Threats Amid Mounting Pressure

This isn’t the first time Asif has indulged in sabre-rattling. In a previous statement, he had warned that any Indian aggression could have catastrophic consequences.

“If India dares to attack Pakistan and Pakistan’s existence comes under threat, nobody will survive in this world,” he had said.

His statements have drawn criticism from international media and analysts who view them as reckless and inflammatory, especially in the wake of rising tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India responded with a targeted offensive—Operation Sindoor—hitting nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was notable for its precision and its deliberate avoidance of civilian and military infrastructure.

Pakistan’s False Claims and Media Embarrassment

Following India’s measured military action, Pakistan retaliated by launching attacks on 15 Indian border cities. However, India’s advanced air defence systems reportedly neutralized much of the threat.

Asif found himself in an awkward position during an interview with CNN where he made questionable claims about downing Indian aircraft.

“It’s all over social media, on Indian social media, not on our social media. The debris of these jets fell in Kashmir,” he stated.

When the anchor pressed him for concrete evidence and asked if Chinese technology was used, Asif deflected with, “If India can buy planes from France, Pakistan can buy from China.”

India Sees Desperation Behind Asif’s Comments

Indian intelligence officials were quick to respond to the statements, interpreting them as politically motivated rather than strategic.

According to the sources quoted in CNN “Asif’s comments are a sign of desperation. He is afraid of his constituency in Sialkot where he will lose if war breaks out. He doesn’t want to lose in any case.”

They further emphasized that threats would not work and urged Pakistan to rein in terrorist groups and bring justice to the victims of cross-border attacks.

