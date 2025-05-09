Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

This isn't the first time Asif has indulged in sabre-rattling. In a previous statement, he had warned that any Indian aggression could have catastrophic consequences.

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister's 'No Talks, Then Guns' Warning as Desperation


Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate as Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued yet another provocative warning, suggesting that the absence of diplomatic talks could lead to armed conflict.

“If India does not talk at the diplomatic and political table and [through diplomatic] channels, we will talk and respond with guns. Pakistan does not have time to wait and show patience. We have to stop India here,” Asif declared.

Repeated Threats Amid Mounting Pressure

This isn’t the first time Asif has indulged in sabre-rattling. In a previous statement, he had warned that any Indian aggression could have catastrophic consequences.

“If India dares to attack Pakistan and Pakistan’s existence comes under threat, nobody will survive in this world,” he had said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His statements have drawn criticism from international media and analysts who view them as reckless and inflammatory, especially in the wake of rising tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India responded with a targeted offensive—Operation Sindoor—hitting nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was notable for its precision and its deliberate avoidance of civilian and military infrastructure.

Pakistan’s False Claims and Media Embarrassment

Following India’s measured military action, Pakistan retaliated by launching attacks on 15 Indian border cities. However, India’s advanced air defence systems reportedly neutralized much of the threat.

Asif found himself in an awkward position during an interview with CNN where he made questionable claims about downing Indian aircraft.

“It’s all over social media, on Indian social media, not on our social media. The debris of these jets fell in Kashmir,” he stated.

When the anchor pressed him for concrete evidence and asked if Chinese technology was used, Asif deflected with, “If India can buy planes from France, Pakistan can buy from China.”

India Sees Desperation Behind Asif’s Comments

Indian intelligence officials were quick to respond to the statements, interpreting them as politically motivated rather than strategic.

According to the sources quoted in CNN “Asif’s comments are a sign of desperation. He is afraid of his constituency in Sialkot where he will lose if war breaks out. He doesn’t want to lose in any case.”

They further emphasized that threats would not work and urged Pakistan to rein in terrorist groups and bring justice to the victims of cross-border attacks.

ALSO READ: Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

 

Filed under

Khawaja Asif Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan defence minister

Jammu Under Attack: Local

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan shelling on civi

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling
newsx

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation
newsx

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC
FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And...
IPL 2025

Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And Kashmir, Authorities Monitor Water Flow After Dam Gate Operation

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And...

Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do

Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media