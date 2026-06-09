India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Desparate Attempt’ Over PoK Unrest As Deadly Clashes Erupt Between Protesters and Security Forces

MEA REACTS TO POK PROTESTS: Fresh clashes broke out as workers of the Joint Awami Action committee (JAAC) clashed with security forces on Monday, killing one person and injuring another at the people’s forum in Muzaffarabad, according to ANI, which appears the tensions remain tense across parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) with India alleging that Pakistan is trying to cover up its treatment of the unrest. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to reports of violence in the region, saying New Delhi had “noticed a trend of fake news and videos emanating from the Pakistani side to hide its own shortcomings and distract its attention from the alleged human rights violations in the region.

MEA slams Pakistan amid PoK protests

In this regard, the MEA said that Pakistan continues to see the spreading of fake news and videos, in a desperate attempt to hide its shortcomings and divert media attention from the human rights violations being committed by it. It said that the international community should hold Pakistan responsible for its misdeeds and abuses, as reports of police brutality in POK, resulting in the death of several protestors and injuries to many, have come in.

11 killed in POK protests

The markets were closed in Muzaffarabad, where the protest group has called a strike, due to growing tension. At least 11 people were killed and over 70 others injured during violent scenes between protesters and police officers in the lead-up to a planned protest, according to Reuters.

According to the news agency, the supporters of JAAC, which represents an association of economic and political rights activists, had rallied outside a morgue in a hospital after his fellow member died in alleged police firing.

Later, the confrontation turned into one of the most violent in the region in many years. In reaction to the allocation of twelve seats for refugees in the coming July 27 elections to the forty-five-member legislative assembly, the JAAC has called for a strike protest.

What are the core demands of JAAC?

The group demands the abolition of these reserved seats, noting their being contested by candidates who hail from outside Kashmir, although from other parts of Pakistan. The region’s administration has banned the group as a proscribed organisation under its terrorism laws and warned both local and foreign tourists to vacate the area before the June 9 protest.

The current turmoil occurs amidst a series of protests by the JAAC in the last two years against high rates of flour and electricity, some of which have been marred by clashes with security agencies, resulting in loss of lives.

This incident has brought international focus back to PoJK as well, with India making use of it to bring to light the history of oppression and violation of rights of its people in Pakistan.

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