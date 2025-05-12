‘India Stood United Against Terrorism’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses The Nation; First After Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly spoken out about the Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as one of the most painful incidents in recent memory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly spoken out about the Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as one of the most painful incidents in recent memory. He praised the courage of India’s armed forces, intelligence teams, and scientists, and said that the country’s united response proved to the world that India is not a silent spectator but a nation capable of delivering swift and strong justice.

“We Have Witnessed India’s Resolve”

Opening his remarks, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s strong will in the face of terrorism.

“We have witnessed India’s resolve,” he said, adding: “I salute India’s forces, intel agencies and scientists.”

He specifically praised the bravery of those who took part in the operation that followed the Pahalgam tragedy. “I salute the valour of India’s forces,” Modi stated.

The Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Deeply Personal Pain

The Prime Minister spoke emotionally about the brutal nature of the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a horrific act that shocked not just India, but the entire world.

“Pahalgam terror attack left the world shocked,” he said. “The brutality of the Pahalgam terror attack [was] shocking.” But for him, it was more than a national tragedy—it was a personal heartbreak.

“The Pahalgam terror attack was personally painful for me, where they asked for the religions of the victims and gunned them in front of their families, their children,” Modi revealed.

“India Stood United Against Terrorism”

Calling it a moment of unity and national strength, PM Modi stressed how Indians from all walks of life came together to condemn the attack and demand action.

“India stood united against terrorism & for justice,” he said, explaining that this shared determination gave the government the moral and political mandate to act quickly and decisively.

“We gave full control to India’s forces to deliver justice,” he added.

Operation Sindoor: A Message to All Terror Outfits

Modi didn’t mince his words when it came to warning terror groups and their sponsors. Referring to the government’s counter-terror operation, he made it clear that the era of leniency is over.

“Today all the terror outfits know what is the consequence of removing sindoor from the foreheads of our mothers and sisters of India,” he said, using a powerful cultural symbol to describe the pain and rage felt across the nation.

“Every terrorist [is] now aware of what India is capable of,” Modi added, asserting that Operation Sindoor was not just a military action but a step toward justice.

“The World Watched Our Resolve Turn to Action”

Highlighting the global attention that followed India’s response, Modi said the operation proved India’s seriousness.

“The world watched our resolve turn to action,” he said.

According to Modi, Indian forces carried out precision strikes that destroyed major terror camps and training centers inside Pakistan. “Indian forces destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan and their training centres with precision strikes,” he stated.

He also mentioned how the decision to strike took many by surprise.

“Terrorists had not even dreamed that India could take such a decision,” Modi said. But the reason it happened, he stressed, was because of national unity.

“However, when we unite—we take big decisions,” he declared.

Missiles and Drones Weakened Terror Networks

Modi revealed that the strikes went beyond simply targeting buildings—they also weakened Pakistan’s ability to carry out and support future attacks.

“When in Pakistan the Indian missiles and drones [attacked], it wasn’t just terror infrastructure but also their strength to fight [that was] weakened,” he said.

Targeting Terror Hubs: Bahawalpur and Muridke

Modi pointed to Bahawalpur and Muridke, two locations in Pakistan long suspected to house terror camps, as prime targets in the strike.

“Terror camps in Pakistan were hit by Indian missiles,” he confirmed.

“Bahawalpur & Muridke are global terrorism universities,” he said bluntly, adding that many global terror attacks have roots in these areas.

“From 9/11, London tube bombing, or terrorism in India—all of those were somewhere connected with these terror camps in Pakistan,” Modi stated.

“We Destroyed the HQs of Terrorism”

The Prime Minister emphasized that India didn’t just send a warning—it struck the very heart of terrorist planning centers.

“India has destroyed the HQs of terrorism,” he said.

According to Modi, more than 100 terrorists who were roaming free in Pakistan were killed in a single stroke.

“They were annihilated in one stroke by India,” he said proudly.

“Pakistan Was Troubled by India’s Actions”

The Indian Prime Minister noted that Pakistan was deeply disturbed by India’s forceful response. Instead of cooperating in the fight against terrorism, he said, Pakistan chose to retaliate.

“Pakistan was troubled by India’s actions. Instead of supporting India’s war on terror, Pakistan launched an attack against India,” he stated.

Civilian Sites Targeted by Pakistan

Modi also accused Pakistan of targeting innocent civilians and public spaces in its response, revealing that schools, colleges, and Gurudwaras were attacked.

“Schools, colleges, Gurudwaras were targeted by Pakistan. By doing so, Pakistan exposed itself,” he said.

Despite these attempts, he assured the nation that India’s defense forces remained alert and capable.

“India’s air defence system destroyed Pak drones in the air,” Modi added.