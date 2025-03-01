‘India Story Has Just Begun’: Insightful Discussion On Entrepreneurship And Emerging Trends | NXT Conclave

At NXT Conclave, Megha Sharma moderates an insightful discussion with Mr. Varun Choudhary and Mr. Sabbas Joseph. This conversation explores what the world is focusing on business and entrepreneurship

At NXT Conclave, Megha Sharma moderates an insightful discussion with Mr. Varun Choudhary and Mr. Sabbas Joseph. This conversation explores what the world is focusing on business and entrepreneurship, highlighting new experiences, emerging trends, and the next big opportunities shaping the industry.

‘India Story Has Just Begun’: Varun Choudhary

Varun Choudhary detailed about himself, he said, “It’s the whole thesis of being in the right place at the right time. I feel that the India story has just begun, and I’m happy to be a part of this wave. I’m excited to ride this wave and hope to do much more than what we’ve already started. So, that’s a bit about my story. Also, just to add, why, why is a brand built by college and boarding school kids? It’s a brand that has been built largely through word of mouth.”

‘We Are Going To Take India To The World’: Sabbas Joseph On IIFA Awards

Sabbas Joseph told his story. said, “When we started in 1988, there were no event management companies in India. It took years for us to explain to everyone what event management was all about. Of course, it became a huge part of our lives.”

“Event management truly took shape when we organized events like the Michael Jackson show, Mr. Button’s Miss World, and the years we worked with the Times Group to develop the Filmfare Awards. That became our staple until one day in 2000, when we decided to create the IIFA Awards and declare, “With this, we are going to take India to the world,” Joseph added.

About NXT Conclave

The world is entering a new era of progress, with breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, green energy, space exploration, finance, healthcare, and governance transforming how we live and work. NXT Conclave 2025 will be India’s answer to Davos—an annual powerhouse of ideas where governments, corporations, and visionaries converge to shape policies, unveil breakthrough innovations, and set the course for the future.

Designed as a catalyst for real-world impact, NXT will feature exclusive large-scale project inaugurations, world-first research announcements, and high-stake closed-door discussions reaching millions.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the full session here:

