India Strengthening Its Position as Global Leader in Renewable Energy, Nuclear Innovation and Clean Technology: Manohar Lal Khattar | NXT Conclave 2025

India is all set to move forward in nuclear power, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Friday while speaking on the country’s energy transition, on the second day of the NXT Conclave 2025 organised at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. The road ahead is a big and ambitious one, but India is ready for it, Khattar said while insisting that the country’s energy policies are shaping a self-reliant and sustainable future.

“We’re not just expanding capacity; we’re making significant changes in how energy is produced, distributed, and used. With ongoing collaboration among industries, educators, and policymakers, India is strengthening its position as a global leader in renewable energy, nuclear innovation, and clean technology”, the minister told the gathering.

The nuclear power capacity currently is 8.2 gigawatts with the government aiming to increase it to 100 gigawatts by 2070. “We’re all set to move forward in nuclear power, especially with the recent efforts in small modular reactors (SMRs). Their designs are scalable, cost-effective, and flexible, making them ideal for both grid and off-grid applications”, he said. Notably, the government plans to launch five indigenous SMRs by 2033.

Looking ahead to 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, “our commitment is to make India a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, the minister further said, adding that the goal is to reach a point where India can compete globally and offer its best to the world.

“People are talking about the next 50 years, the next 100 years—how the next world will be, how the next India will be. And we know that to achieve all this, a country’s economy needs to be strong. For that, industries are essential, and industries need power—basically, energy. This is something everyone is concerned about today, not just for industries but also for basic human needs. Energy is going to be crucial. So when we talk about the future, energy is also a key focus for us”, he stressed.

Noting the World Bank estimates projecting India’s GDP to grow steadily at 6.7 percent over the next two years, the minister said that in order to ensure steady growth, the country needs a strong and diversified power mix.

“The energy sector in India is going through a historic change. Since 2014, our installed power capacity has increased from 269 gigawatts to 466 gigawatts, which is an 87% increase over the last 10 years. If we project this further, we could reach 777 gigawatts, which would be a new record in itself”, he asserted.

The minister also reflected on India’s journey towards sustainability, saying it has a story of its own when it comes to non-fossil power. Back in 2014, India had just 2.6 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, but now, by 2025, the country is looking at 100 gigawatts—a 38 times increase, he said while underlining the ambitious goal for 2030. “And it doesn’t stop there; by 2030, we’re aiming for 500 gigawatts, which means we’ll be five times bigger than we are now. This transformation isn’t just about organizations; it’s part of India’s economic growth too.”

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

