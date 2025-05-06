India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror Bases

Two weeks after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national dead, India has responded with a targeted military operation called ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Two weeks after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national dead, India has responded with a targeted military operation called ‘Operation Sindoor’. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strikes were confirmed by the Indian Army in a statement issued just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

What is Operation Sindoor?

In the official statement, the Indian Army announced that the strikes were part of a focused military effort under the codename ‘Operation Sindoor’. According to the army, the mission specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure located in regions from where attacks on India have been planned and directed. “The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the army said in the press release.

The army’s official X (formerly Twitter) account also posted a brief but firm message after the operation, stating, “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

Nine Terror Sites Targeted, No Military Bases Hit

In the statement, Indian officials stressed that the strikes were carried out with careful planning and restraint. The operation was non-escalatory, meaning it was designed to avoid provoking a larger military conflict. “Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the army said.

This detail is significant because it shows India’s intent to hold terror networks accountable without directly confronting Pakistan’s military.

Response to the Pahalgam Terror Attack

The timing of the operation is crucial. Just two weeks ago, a horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam shocked the entire country. Armed gunmen opened fire on unarmed civilians, killing 26 people — one of the deadliest attacks in recent years in Jammu and Kashmir.

The army made it clear that Operation Sindoor was a direct response to that massacre. “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered,” the statement said.

More Details Expected Soon

While Wednesday’s early-morning strikes have been confirmed, officials have said that a more detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor will be given later in the day. This is likely to include specifics about the exact locations hit, the nature of the terror infrastructure destroyed, and what kind of planning went into the strikes. “A detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ will happen later today,” the army noted.

A Message of Strength and Restraint

With this operation, India has sent a strong message that terror attacks will not go unanswered, but it has done so in a way that avoids escalating tensions with Pakistan’s military directly. By carefully choosing targets tied to terrorism, and steering clear of military facilities, India appears to be making a clear distinction between terrorist actors and the Pakistani state.

As things stand, the Line of Control remains under close watch. While the operation may raise tensions in the short term, India has made it clear that its aim is justice — not war.