Monday, May 26, 2025
India Successfully Performs First Robot-Assisted Combined Heart Bypass And Breast Cancer Surgery On 72-year-old Bangladeshi Woman

India achieves its first successful dual surgery by performing a coronary artery bypass and breast cancer removal in a single 11-hour procedure on a 72-year-old Bangladeshi woman. Doctors at Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, led the complex life-saving operation.

India’s first life-saving dual surgery combining a heart bypass surgery (Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting) and breast cancer surgery (Radical Mastectomy) in a single procedure/session on a 72-year-old woman from Bangladesh.

According to the hospitals’ statement, the surgery lasted 11 hours. “The surgery lasted for around 11 hours, and the patient was discharged in a stable condition after 12 days.”

The team of doctors, comprising Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director of adult Cardiothoracic and vascular Surgery at Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, Dr. Archit Pandit, Director of surgical Oncology at Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, and Dr Vineet Goel, Consultant of surgical Oncology at Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, performed robot-assisted coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), followed by the removal of the cancerous breast and nearby glands.

Giving details of the case, Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director, Adult Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi said, “This was more than just a surgical success, it was an example of what timely multi-disciplinary teamwork and compassionate care can achieve. Performing a high-risk cardiac bypass on a patient in such a weak condition is challenging in itself. But what made this case truly difficult was the need to follow it up with cancer surgery in the same session. We opted for a robot-aided surgery which involves performing heart bypass surgery through small incisions on the side of the chest, rather than a larger incision through the breastbone, as in traditional open-heart surgery.”

Dr. Archit Pandit, Director, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi said, “The patient’s breast cancer had reached a critical stage, the tumor had ulcerated the skin and was bleeding continuously, which posed an immediate risk to life. However, her heart condition made a standalone cancer surgery impossible. That’s when we decided to take the rare route of dual surgery. Soon after the bypass, without changing the surgical field, we proceeded with a modified radical mastectomy. The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged in stable condition. Any delay in treatment would have been life-threatening.”

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi said, “This rare case marks India’s first reported successful surgical intervention, underscoring the hospital’s leadership in multidisciplinary care. Our dedicated team of doctors, led by Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan and Dr. Archit Pandit demonstrated outstanding expertise and teamwork. This successful outcome not only reinforces our position as a centre of excellence but also brings hope to patients across borders who are looking for advanced, life-saving medical solutions.”

Upon admission to the hospital, the patient was having difficulty in breathing, was severely fatigued, and was bleeding from a large, open and infected wound on her right breast. Initial medical evaluations revealed heart failure due to severe blockages in three major blood vessels of the heart along with an advanced, infected and bleeding Stage 3 breast cancer. The patient’s heart was too weak to withstand the cancer surgery and her cancer was too advanced to delay any further treatment.

Thus, the medical team decided to proceed with an immediate dual-surgical approach. First, a coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) to restore blood supply to the heart, followed immediately by a surgery to remove the cancerous breast and nearby infection-fighting glands (modified radical mastectomy) was performed. This rare and challenging surgical approach was undertaken to address both the life-threatening conditions in a single session.

(With inputs from ANI)

