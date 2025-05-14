India Successfully Tests New Low-Cost Counter Drone System ‘Bhargavastra’

A new low-cost Counter Drone System in Hard Kill Mode 'Bhargavastra', has been designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), signifying a substantial leap in countering the escalating threat of drone swarms.

A new low-cost Counter Drone System in Hard Kill Mode ‘Bhargavastra’, has been designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), signifying a substantial leap in countering the escalating threat of drone swarms.

The micro rockets used in this counter-drone system underwent rigorous testing at the Seaward Firing Range, Gopalpur, achieving all designated objectives. Three trials were conducted for the rocket at Gopalpur on May 13 in the presence of senior officials of Army Air Defence (AAD). Two trials were conducted by firing one rocket each.

India Conducts Trials

One trial was conducted by firing two rockets in salvo mode within 2 seconds. All four rockets performed as expected and achieved the required launch parameters, underscoring its pioneering technology in mitigating large-scale drone attacks.

A Unified Solution for Countering Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Threats: ‘Bhargavastra’ boasts of advanced capabilities for detecting and eliminating small, incoming drones at distances of to 2.5 km. It employs unguided micro-rockets as the first layer of defense, capable of neutralizing swarms of drones with a lethal radius of 20 meters and guided micro-missiles (already tested earlier) as the second layer for pinpoint accuracy, ensuring precise and impactful neutralization.

What Is The Bhargavastra Counter Drone System?

Designed for seamless deployment across diverse terrains, including high-altitude regions (> 5000 m above sea level), the system addresses the unique operational demands of India’s armed forces.

Highlighting ‘Bhargavastra’s adaptability and cost-effectiveness, SDAL emphasized its indigenous design and the development of dedicated rockets and micro-missiles to neutralize hostile UAVs. Furthermore, the system is modular and can have an additional soft-kill layer to include Jamming and Spoofing to provide an integrated and comprehensive shield for all branches of the armed forces.

The system being modular, the sensors (Radar, EO & RF Receiver) and shooter can be configured as per user requirement and made to work in an integrated manner for layered and tiered AD cover, enabling engagement of targets at longer ranges. Further, the system is also engineered for seamless integration with existing network-centric warfare infrastructure.

Equipped with a sophisticated Command-and-Control Center featuring advanced C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) technology, the system’s radar can detect minute aerial threats from 6 to 10 km away. Its Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensor suite further ensures precise identification of Low Radar Cross-Section (LRCS) targets. ‘Bhargavastra’ provides a comprehensive situational awareness overview, enabling operators to evaluate and counter individual drones or entire swarms.

Globally Significant Innovation

According to its developers, the system represents a significant stride in counter-drone technology. Its open-source architecture suggests that while several advanced nations are developing similar micro-missile systems, a domestically conceived multi-layered and cost-effective counter-drone system with swarm neutralization capabilities like ‘Bhargavastra’ is yet to be deployed anywhere else globally.

This is another feather in the cap for the “Make in India” mission and a progressive step in further strengthening our already robust Air Defence umbrella.