India Suspends Flights At 24 Airports Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan

India suspends civil flight operations at 24 border airports across five states following targeted Pakistani strikes on Jammu and Jaisalmer, amid rising cross-border tensions.

In response to intensifying cross-border tensions and Pakistan’s targeted strikes on Jammu and Jaisalmer on Thursday, the Indian government has suspended civil flight operations at 24 airports across five border states. The move comes under heightened national security measures and was enforced through a formal NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The latest advisory adds Kullu (Bhuntar), Ludhiana, and Kishangarh airports to the no-fly list, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, further expanding the scope of civil aviation suspension. The closures are currently valid until 11:59 PM IST on May 9, subject to further review.

Airports Affected Across 5 States

The suspended airports span Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, placing key northern and western zones on high operational alert. The full list of closed airports includes:

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Jammu, Leh

Punjab: Amritsar, Pathankot, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Halwara, Patiala, Ludhiana

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Kangra (Gaggal), Bhuntar (Kullu)

Rajasthan: Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kishangarh

Gujarat: Bhuj, Mundra, Kandla, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Keshod

Flight Disruptions Hit Passengers Nationwide

Leading domestic carriers like Indigo, Air India, and Air India Express have confirmed large-scale disruptions. Indigo alone cancelled 165 flights, while Air India and its subsidiary canceled and diverted flights as well. Two of Air India’s international routes were diverted mid-air from Amritsar to New Delhi, citing sudden airport closures near the border.

In official advisories, airlines stated operations at affected airports would remain suspended until at least Saturday, with further updates pending from civil aviation authorities. Passengers are being advised to monitor airline websites and social media handles for cancellation and rebooking information.

High Alert Along India’s Western and Northern Borders

Defence sources indicate that Indian armed forces are on high alert, with surveillance and tactical deployments intensified in areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). As of now, no civilian casualties have been reported in the airstrike zones, but intelligence officials are closely monitoring the situation.

This strategic move to halt civilian air traffic is being seen as both a defensive and preventive measure to secure Indian skies amid growing hostilities from across the border.

As the situation unfolds, further aviation and defence protocols may be activated depending on future developments.