India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

A deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir’s Baisaran has triggered India's toughest stance yet against Pakistan—shutting borders, axing visas, and suspending a historic water treaty.

Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan Visas Cancelled: India on Wednesday announced a series of significant diplomatic and policy measures against Pakistan following a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left at least 26 civilians—mostly tourists—dead.

Addressing a press conference, the Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, announced, “India suspends Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Wagh-Attari border closed immediately. No visas for Pakistani nationals. Current visas for Pakistani nationals have been cancelled. Indian diplomats have been withdrawn from our mission in Islamabad. Pakistani nationals currently in India are to leave the country within the next seven days.”

5 major announcements made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Indus water suspended

Attari-Wagah border closed

No entry of Pakistani nations to India

Mil advisors to Pakistan High Commission expelled

High commission strength reduced to 30

Terror Strikes at the Heart of Kashmir Tourism

The attack, among the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing, occurred on Tuesday morning. Tourists, who had accessed Baisaran on foot or by pony, were ambushed and gunned down by terrorists in a remote, wooded area.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group has been linked to several attacks in the region in recent years.

The serene tourist hotspot turned into a scene of horror as bodies lay scattered, and panic gripped the Valley. Survivors recounted harrowing scenes of gunfire and chaos as they fled for safety through dense forests.

Top-Level Government Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Srinagar late Tuesday night and met with the families of the deceased and survivors the following day. “The entire nation stands with the victims and their families,” Shah reportedly told them.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also arrived in Pahalgam to aid local police in investigating the attack. Security forces have since released sketches of three suspects believed to be involved.

Diplomatic Fallout During High-Profile Visit

The timing of the attack adds a further layer of complexity to the situation. It occurred while U.S. Vice-President J.D. Vance was visiting India, and as the summer tourist and trekking season was just beginning to gain pace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had departed for a two-day diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, cut his trip short and returned to India early on Wednesday in response to the incident.

