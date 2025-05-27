India Takes Big Step Toward Self-Reliant Defence With New Combat Aircraft Project

In a major move to boost India’s homegrown defence and aerospace industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the green light to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Program Execution Model.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the green light to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Program Execution Model.

India has taken a major step forward in its goal to build an advanced, homegrown fighter jet, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh giving the go-ahead for the “execution model” of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The move is being seen as a strong push to strengthen India’s indigenous defence sector and boost its aerospace capabilities.

The AMCA is a fifth-generation fighter aircraft being designed to meet the Indian Air Force’s need for a medium-weight deep-penetration combat jet equipped with stealth technology. The project is being developed as a key part of India’s mission to achieve self-reliance, or Aatmanirbharta, in the defence sector.

Aiming High with Indigenous Power

The Ministry of Defence released a statement on Tuesday, confirming that Defence Minister Singh had approved the “Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model.”

“In a significant push towards enhancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities and fostering a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Program Execution Model,” the ministry said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This marks a major step toward the actual building of the AMCA prototype, which will eventually be used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to bolster its aerial strength for future warfare needs.

Aeronautical Development Agency to Lead the Programme

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which played a key role in developing the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, will now lead the AMCA program. The project will be carried out through partnerships with Indian industry players.

The execution model will allow both private and public sector companies to participate in the program. Bidders can apply individually or team up in joint ventures or consortia, as long as the participating entity is an Indian company and complies with Indian laws and regulations.

“They can bid either independently or as joint venture or as consortia. The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country,” the ministry added.

Strong Push for Self-Reliance in Aerospace

The ministry stressed that this step is not just about building a fighter jet, but about tapping into India’s homegrown technological expertise and manufacturing capability.

“This is an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, which will be a major milestone towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector,” the statement said.

Backing from the Highest Level

The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had already given its in-principle approval to the AMCA project last year. Now with the execution model in place, the process of actually making the aircraft is set to begin.

The cost of developing the initial AMCA prototypes is estimated to be around ₹15,000 crore.

Indian Air Force Keen on AMCA

The Indian Air Force has been actively supporting the AMCA project as part of its long-term strategy. The goal is to gradually replace older aircraft with newer ones that are not only made in India but also feature cutting-edge stealth and combat technologies.

India’s confidence in its aircraft development abilities has grown in recent years, particularly after the successful development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, which is already in service with the Air Force.

What’s Next?

With this approval, India has formally entered the critical phase of designing and building its own fifth-generation combat aircraft. The success of this project could be a game-changer for the country’s defence manufacturing sector and put India on the global map of advanced aerospace capabilities.

Now, all eyes will be on the ADA and its industry partners to deliver on what could become one of the most significant military technology projects in India’s history.