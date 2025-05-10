Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
India Targets Terrorist Launch Pads, Pakistani Posts In Jammu Region

Drone activity remained high even after initial defensive actions by India. On Friday, Pakistani drones were once again spotted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors.

In a strong counter-response to Pakistan’s aggression, the Indian Army has destroyed multiple terrorist launch pads and Pakistani posts near Jammu. These sites were reportedly used for launching tube-based drones into Indian territory, according to defence sources.

This follows escalating hostilities, as tensions between India and Pakistan surged dramatically over the weekend.

Airbases Targeted as Cross-Border Tensions Intensify

Sources revealed that India carried out strikes on at least four Pakistani airbases during the early hours of Saturday. These retaliatory actions came soon after Pakistan launched attacks on 26 locations within Indian territory.

Several regions along the Line of Control (LoC) are still witnessing intermittent exchanges of fire.

The Ministry of Defence reported a significant rise in drone sightings along both the International Border and the LoC. “Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala,” the ministry said.

The statement also confirmed that an armed drone had struck a civilian area in Ferozpur, injuring members of a local family. “The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces,” it added.

The Indian Armed Forces are on high alert and have deployed counter-drone systems to neutralise any airborne threats. Authorities are urging civilians, particularly in border regions, to stay indoors and follow all safety advisories. “While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential,” the statement read.

Explosions, Damage and Civilian Accounts from the Ground

In Udhampur’s Dibber area, a loud explosion triggered rising smoke, while several houses were damaged in the Rajouri region after a series of blasts. Similar loud booms were heard in Akhnoor and other surrounding locations.

In Punjab’s Jalandhar district, a house in Kanganiwal village sustained damage from a drone-triggered explosion.

Describing the incident, Surjeet Kaur, a resident of the village, said, “A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours’ houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off.”

Drone activity remained high even after initial defensive actions by India. On Friday, Pakistani drones were once again spotted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors.

Between the night of May 7 and 8, Indian forces also foiled a large-scale drone and missile assault targeting multiple military installations in northern and western India. As part of these operations, India reportedly disabled a key air defence system in Lahore.

The escalation follows a prior wave of precision strikes by India on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan’s response has intensified the conflict, but Indian forces are countering each move with equal resolve.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan Shelling Hits J&K's Rajouri, Damages Civilian Homes and Gurdwara Wall

 

 

India Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Launch Pads

